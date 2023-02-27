‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial – Defense Closes Strong

A little over a week ago, the state of South Carolina rested its case against disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh in dramatic fashion. Last Friday, the state delivered an absolute evisceration of the defendant – who stands accused of murdering his wife and son in cold blood.

On Monday, the defense rested … closing its case with compelling testimony from John Marvin Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s youngest brother.

John Marvin Murdaugh took the stand at a pivotal moment for his brother … whose decision to testify last week backfired calamitously when lead prosecutor Creighton Waters blew huge holes in his latest (and exponentially less believable) narrative of events from the night of these savage killings.

To recap: Alex Murdaugh is the scion of an influential Lowcountry legal dynasty – a man who once led the Palmetto State’s powerful trial lawyers’ lobby. Today, he is in the middle of a maze of alleged criminality known as the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

In addition to a host of other alleged crimes (many of which he confessed to on the stand last week), Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – part of the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State which his famous family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

John Marvin Murdaugh testified in graphic detail about what he witnessed in the aftermath of the shooting, describing his brother as “destroyed” and “broken.”

“I can promise you – words don’t do it justice,” Murdaugh said of his brother’s state of mind following the killings. “I would have to create a new word to describe how distraught he was.”

On the day after the killings, Murdaugh said he went down to the kennels where the crime took place to see it for himself. After receiving the all-clear from law enforcement, he said he was shocked by what he witnessed upon entering the feed room.

“I saw blood, I saw brains, I saw pieces of skull,” Murdaugh testified through sobs. “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life.”

Murdaugh set to work cleaning the crime scene, saying “no mother, brother, father, uncle … no one should ever have to go through that.”

“I couldn’t stop,” he said. “I had to do it for Paul. For some reason I though it was something I needed to do for Paul.”

(Click to view)

John Marvin Murdaugh, younger brother of Alex Murdaugh, wipes a tear while giving his testimony by defense attorney Jim Griffin during the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on day 25 of Monday, February 27, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool



John Marvin Murdaugh also said he made a vow to “find out who did this to him.” Asked at the conclusion of his testimony by his brother’s attorney, Jim Griffin, whether he believed he had found out who the ‘real killers’ were, Murdaugh responded in the negative.

“I have not,” he testified.

Jurors seemed extremely engaged with Murdaugh’s brother – smiling at him, laughing at his jokes and connecting with him emotionally as he described his personal experiences responding to the tragedy which engulfed his family.

But the meat of his testimony was clearly intended to call into question the integrity of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – the agency tasked with investigating the various Murdaugh-related crimes.

Among other things, John Marvin Murdaugh criticized SLED for initially refusing his offer to help locate Maggie Murdaugh’s cell phone on the afternoon after the murders.

“They say they had technology on the way,” he said.

Murdaugh later located the phone with the help of S.C. fourteenth circuit solicitor Duffie Stone and investigators from his office (none of whom should have been near the scene given the fact Murdaugh was a badge-carrying assistant in Stone’s office at the time).

Murdaugh also accused SLED of misleading him and other family members about the alleged presence of high-velocity impact spatter on the white shirt Murdaugh was wearing when first responders arrived following his 9-1-1 call on the evening of June 7, 2021.

The state attempted to keep this testimony off the record, arguing they had not introduced any such evidence at trial. Judge Clifton Newman overruled the objection and allowed John Marvin Murdaugh to continue testifying.

Murdaugh was stung on cross-examination, though, as assistant attorney general John Conrad grilled him as to whether his family – and particularly his brother – provided “full cooperation” to investigators.

This line of cross-examination reinforced the so-called “Big Lie” of this trial – in which a cell phone video recorded by Paul Murdaugh revealed his father’s presence at the scene of the murders less than five minutes before the state contends the shooting began.

“Is that full cooperation?” Conrad asked Murdaugh about his brother lying to law enforcement about his whereabouts in the moments leading up to killings.

“I would say that yes, he lied,” Murdaugh answered.

(Click to view)

Prosecutor John Conrad asks John Mavin Murdaugh questions during the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on day 25 of Monday, February 27, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool



Conrad also pressed Murdaugh on his brother’s relationship with Yemassee, S.C. police chief Greg Alexander, a potentially key player in this drama whose name has been dropped on multiple occasions in the past few days of testimony.

“Were you aware chief Alexander owed your brother money?” Conrad asked Murdaugh.

“I was not,” he responded.

In addition to our prior reporting about a “loan” Alexander received from Alex Murdaugh, prosecution witness Nathan Tuten testified earlier in the trial about cashing checks at Palmetto State Bank (PSB) and delivering envelopes full of cash to Murdaugh at his law firm office. Among the individuals Tuten says he saw in Murdaugh’s office while he was delivering these envelopes were Alexander and attorneys Cory Fleming and Chris Wilson.

He says Murdaugh stopped asking him to cash checks a few weeks before the homicides.

With the defense resting its case, the state will have an opportunity to present rebuttal witnesses beginning on Tuesday morning. Waters indicated at least four such witnesses were likely to be called, but that a fifth was “possible.” After the state concludes its rebuttal testimony, jurors will take their field trip and then hear closing arguments.

Once those have concluded, Newman will charge the jury with its obligations under the law and deliberations will at long last begin …

