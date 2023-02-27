LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial; Day Twenty-Five

SCROLL DOWN FOR UPDATES

Welcome back to our ongoing daily coverage of the double homicide trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh – the once-powerful Palmetto State lawyer who is currently on trial for the gruesome murders of his wife and youngest son. Against the advice of his attorneys, Murdaugh took the stand in these proceedings last week – with calamitous results.

As our research director Jenn Wood and founding editor Will Folks discussed in the latest edition of our ‘Week in Review,’ things completely unraveled for Murdaugh during his testimony on Friday – with lead prosecutor Creighton Waters blowing huge holes in his latest (and exponentially less believable) narrative of events from the night of these savage killings.

The thing about lies? No matter how good you are at telling them, each new lie you tell backs you even further into a corner.

Murdaugh appeared to finally run out of maneuvering room last Friday … with Waters letting him talk his way into an inadvertent acknowledgment of his newest apparent fabrications from that fateful summer eventing twenty-two months ago.

Was it a knockout blow? That will be up to the jury to decide … but it certainly felt like one inside the courtroom.

Murdaugh is the scion of an influential Lowcountry legal dynasty – a man who once led the Palmetto State’s powerful trial lawyers’ lobby. Today, he is in the middle of a maze of alleged criminality known as the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

In addition to a host of other alleged crimes (many of which he confessed to on the stand last week), Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – part of the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State which his famous family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

To keep track of the latest developments in this case, keep it tuned to our live feed below …

THE POLLS …

From the opening gavel of this trial, we have launched two daily polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perceptions of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims have evolved over the course of the trial.

As of Friday’s poll, 85 percent of respondents believed Murdaugh was guilty of killing his wife compared to roughly nine percent who said he was not guilty and five percent who said they were unsure. These percentages were roughly identical to the responses received when our audience was asked whether they believed Murdaugh killed his son.

Those numbers showed a slight reduction in the number of respondents who believe Murdaugh is guilty from previous polls.

Here are today’s questions …

QUESTION ONE …

QUESTION TWO …

THE FEED …

7:02 a.m. EST – The big rumor of the weekend … which turned out to be totally false …

Our @ccsocares, #SCAG and Colleton County detention center sources all say the rumors about Alex Murdaugh having a stroke or some other emergent medical issue are NOT TRUE. He is “resting safely on his cot” we are told. Not sure where this report originated, but it is NOT… https://t.co/WRyo4AwQ7H — FITSNews (@fitsnews) February 26, 2023

6:45 a.m. EST – The buzz on that Murdaugh Netflix documentary is real …

This Murdaugh docu series on Netflix is WILD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2023

6:36 a.m. EST – In case you missed our latest ‘Week In Review,‘ be sure to watch it here …

