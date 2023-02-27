Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement On Accidental Deputy Shooting

The Greenville County, South Carolina sheriff’s office (GCSO) has issued a statement in connection with an accidental shooting involving a pair of its K9 deputies that took place last week. News of the shooting was first reported by this news outlet over the weekend. “The GCSO Office of Professional Standards…

The Greenville County, South Carolina sheriff’s office (GCSO) has issued a statement in connection with an accidental shooting involving a pair of its K9 deputies that took place last week.

News of the shooting was first reported by this news outlet over the weekend.

“The GCSO Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal investigation after a deputy sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his foot last Wednesday, while training in Abbeville County,” GSCO lieutenant Ryan Flood said. “The injured deputy was treated and released from the hospital and is recovering from his injury.”

According to Flood, “deputies were at a training exercise on Industrial Park Drive and Highway 28 when the incident occurred.”

“A deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave while the internal investigation is ongoing,” Flood added.

Because the shooting occurred during a training exercise and did not involve a confrontation with a suspect – or any interaction with the public, for that matter – a decision was made not to refer the matter to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for investigation.

That decision was made by authorities in Abbeville, not Greenville County.

SLED investigates officer-involved shootings as a matter of protocol in the vast majority of local law enforcement jurisdictions in the Palmetto State – presenting independent, investigative reports to the solicitor with jurisdiction over the county or municipality where the shooting transpired.

Unfortunately, this is not standard operating procedure in all 46 South Carolina counties – and legislation attempting to make it so has failed to clear the S.C. General Assembly in recent years.

