‘Week In Review’ From Walterboro: Alex Murdaugh Takes The Stand

Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense this week as the Palmetto State’s ‘Trial of the Century’ reached a dramatic crescendo.

Murdaugh’s dramatic testimony started well enough for him … but it ended on Friday with him getting absolutely walloped on the stand by lead prosecutor Creighton Waters.

Murdaugh is the scion of an influential Lowcountry legal dynasty – a man who once led the Palmetto State’s powerful trial lawyers’ lobby. Today, he sits at the epicenter of a maze of alleged criminality known as the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

In addition to a host of other alleged crimes (many of which he confessed to this week), Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – part of the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State which his famous family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

In this edition of FITSNews’ ‘Week In Review,’ research director Jenn Wood and I go through the main developments from the fifth week of Murdaugh’s double homicide trial … focusing on Murdaugh’s dramatic testimony on Thursday and Friday.

Of interst? Shortly after we filmed this week’s episode, another charge (a misdemeanor) was filed against Murdaugh related to contraband he received in court from a family member two weeks ago.

This news outlet has also heard reports that there are numerous other sealed indictments against Murdaugh stemming from testimony provided in this trial.

For the rest of this past week’s Murdaugh news, check out our show notes below …

SHOW NOTES

MURDAUGH TRIAL

Add Another Charge To Alex Murdaugh’s Rap Sheet

Alex Murdaugh Takes The Stand

Arrest Made In Courthouse Bomb Threat

Dick Harpootlian’s Gun Joke Draws Jeers

Buster Murdaugh Takes The Stand

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

