LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Twenty-Four

It’s the moment of truth in the Palmetto State’s ‘Trial of the Century …’

Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will re-take the stand on Friday morning – hoping to convince a jury of Colleton County residents that he is innocent of the brutal murders of his wife and son twenty months ago.

Murdaugh made his case yesterday under direct examination from one of his attorneys, Jim Griffin. Today, he will continue to be grilled under cross-examination by lead prosecutor Creighton Waters.

Can he withstand the heat?

Murdaugh is the scion of an influential Lowcountry legal dynasty – a man who once led the Palmetto State’s powerful trial lawyers’ lobby. Today, he sits at the epicenter of a maze of alleged criminality known as the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

In addition to a host of other alleged crimes (many of which he confessed to on the stand yesterday), Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – part of the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State which his famous family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

Keep track of the latest developments in these proceedings by following our live feed below …

THE POLLS …

From the opening gavel of this trial, we have launched two daily polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perceptions of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims have evolved over the course of the trial.

As of yesterday, 88 percent of respondents believed Murdaugh was guilty of killing his wife compared to roughly six percent who said he was not guilty and five percent who said they were unsure. These percentages were roughly identical to the responses received when our audience was asked whether they believed Murdaugh killed his son.

Yesterday’s numbers showed a slight reduction in the number of respondents who believe Murdaugh is guilty.

Here are today’s polls …

QUESTION ONE …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh guilty or not guilty of the murder of Maggie Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

QUESTION TWO …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh guilty or not guilty of the murder of Paul Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

THE FEED …

8:10 a.m. EST – Rocking out to a little “Head Like A Hole” from NIN on the ride into Walterboro this morning with my good friend Jenn Wood. Prior to that it was “Bulls on Parade” by Rage Against The Machine. Clearly it’s that kind of day …

8:07 a.m. EST – It really is the moment of truth in this trial. A devastating cross-examination from lead prosecutor Creighton Waters could really seal the deal for the state. Waters was building momentum as the day wore on Thursday, but I got the sense he didn’t want to uncork any haymakers so late in the day. It felt like he was saving the real bombs for today. I guess we shall see … but yeah, it’s all on the line right now.

7:46 a.m. EST – Loved meeting “Lauch” yesterday. This young man is going to do amazing things …

Meet Lauchlin James McLaurin (a.k.a. "Little Dylan"), a seventh grader from Edgefield, S.C. This is one of the coolest, smartest kids I have ever met. He and his mom visited the courthouse this week and hung out with me and his doppleganger, @DNolan2000. #MurdaughTrial pic.twitter.com/dSuqXFv1Dc — FITSNews (@fitsnews) February 24, 2023

7:35 a.m. EST – Speaking of the boat crash …

7:21 a.m. EST – Important reminder …

Today is the 4th anniversary of Mallory Beach's death. We've heard a lot this past week about what a "good kid" Paul Murdaugh was. All I know is what he stood accused of at the time of his death was far from "good." Prayers up today for Beach's family and friends #MurdaughTrial pic.twitter.com/gF3JPzRy0n — FITSNews (@fitsnews) February 24, 2023

7:14 a.m. EST – A valid perspective … and one gaining some traction on social media in recent days.

It is not his job to be anything other than someone who gives beyond a reasonable doubt. In the age of social media, people are too eager to say someone is guilty. It is the job of the STATE to PROVE he is guilty of murder beyond a reasonable doubt. Not a thief – a murderer. — The Countess of Manhattan (@CupcakeSaucier) February 24, 2023

