‘Constitutional Carry’ Bill Passes South Carolina House

South Carolina is one step closer to adopting something that is already on the books in twenty-five other states. Its official title is “The Constitutional Carry and Second Amendment Preservation Act.”

The House gave final approval to this legislation (H. 3594) on Thursday.

“Essentially, it comes down to being able to protect yourself, but not needing your permission slip from the government to exercise your Second Amendment freedom,” said state representative Bobby Cox of Greenville. “That’s really the core issue of what we’re trying to do.”

Cox is the lead sponsor of the bill – and he’s been down this road before. This measure passed the House last session, only to be rejected as an amendment in the Senate.

The current bill is similar to last session’s proposal. Legal gun owners could carry their weapons concealed or open where they can legally do so without a permit. Firearms would still be excluded from places where they are currently prohibited, such as schools, courthouses, post offices, churches, and other places. And there would be no changes to background checks.

So, what’s different this time around? Cox says the climate in South Carolina is now ready for constitutional carry. He noted that with citizens increasingly concerned about violent crime, they want the ability to protect themselves and their property. And he adds the political atmosphere is supportive, too.

“Unlike the rest of the country, we had a very big red wave in South Carolina (last November), and so there is an expectation and a mandate to get conservative measures through,” Cox said. “We’ve done a pretty good job so far on pro-life, anti-CRT; now we’re taking up this.The House is really sensing that and so you have a lot of vocal new members who were wanting to see these measures passed.”

Some conservative House members were concerned the bill would increase the ability of the government to deny gun ownership by expanding the current ban on people convicted of certain felonies to anyone convicted of a crime punishable by more than one year in prison, with the exception of certain business crimes. An amendment striking that section of the bill was defeated.

But Cox stands behind the measure. He added it’s important to remember whose rights are at stake in this issue. “We always focus on the criminal. We always (restrict) law-abiding citizens while criminals don’t follow laws. So instead of restricting law-abiding citizens’ right to carry firearms this just expands it.”

The bill now goes to the Senate, where its future is once again uncertain.

In addition to South Carolina, the Florida and Nebraska legislatures are considering adopting similar measures.

“I really want us to be the twenty-sixth state,” Cox concluded. “I wish we were a pioneer in this, but twenty-five other states have done it and it hasn’t turned into the wild, wild west in those states. So I’m excited about it.”

