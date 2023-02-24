Add Another Charge To Alex Murdaugh’s Rap Sheet

Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for two homicide charges and accompanying weapons charges. Beyond that, he is staring down nearly a hundred financial charges, drug charges and fraud charges (the latter of which are tied to a bizarre roadside shooting incident from Labor Day 2021).

You can now add a jailhouse contraband charge to the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga …

Colleton County authorities have yet to comment on the specifics of the allegation, but Murdaugh is believed by some to be staring down this misdemeanor charge in the aftermath of allegedly receiving contraband material from a family member earlier during the trial. Others are pointing the finger at his attorneys in the aftermath of a jailhouse lunch meeting earlier this week.

News of the Murdaugh misdemeanor was first reported by Avery Wilks of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier.

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

As our audience will recall, on February 9, 2023 this news outlet reported that S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman – the man presiding over Murdaugh’s double homicide trial – issued multiple warnings to several members of Murdaugh’s family regarding their behavior in court.

As a result, Murdaugh’s family was instructed to move from its front row seat at the Palmetto State’s ‘Trial of the Century’ to the back row of seats on the defendant’s side of the Colleton County courthouse.

In addition to improper communication and contact with the defendant, “one family member is alleged to have passed an ‘undisclosed item’ to Murdaugh through one of his attorneys – resulting in a court-ordered drug test of the defendant, whose alleged addiction to opioids has become one of the themes of these proceedings.”

It is not clear whether any other individuals will be charged in connection with Murdaugh’s alleged possession of contraband material.

(Click to view)

Alex Murdaugh stands during a break in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, February 24, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool



While most of the speculation regarding the contraband charge centered around Murdaugh’s family, sources familiar with the inner workings of the court noted that Murdaugh’s attorneys were allowed inside a cell with him during lunch on Thursday afternoon.

Such meetings are supposed to take place in a special cell where the lawyers are separated from Murdaugh by a pane of glass, but according to our sources “they went in the cell instead.”

Whatever prompted the charge, Colleton County sheriff’s office deputies had intended to wait until the conclusion of Murdaugh’s double homicide trial to formally submit the paperwork on the misdemeanor but for some unknown reason the warrant was entered this afternoon.

Murdaugh spent the past two days on the stand in Walterboro – testifying on his own behalf in his double homicide trial. These proceedings – which began on January 23 – are expected to conclude at some point next week. At that point, Murdaugh’s fate will be in the hands of twelve Colleton County jurors.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



***** SIGN UP … *****

BANNER VIA: Grace Beahm Alford/ Pool