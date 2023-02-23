LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Twenty-Three

SCROLL DOWN FOR UPDATES

Will he or won’t he? And will it be today?

Those are the questions dominating discussion as dawn breaks on day twenty-three of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double homicide trial in Walterboro, S.C.

The question of whether – and when – Murdaugh will testify in his own defense has been hotly debated since the beginning of these proceedings. Multiple media outlets have reported that Murdaugh will take the stand today, but as of 8:00 a.m. EST today, sources familiar with the situation indicated no decision had been made.

Obviously that could change in an instant, which is why you’ll want to keep close tabs on our livestream/ live feed today …

Should Murdaugh testify (against his attorneys’ advice, incidentally), there will be no initial limits on what prosecutors will be allowed to ask him on cross-examination. Yesterday, S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman rejected a motion from the defense seeking to establish “parameters” for the waiver of Murdaugh’s Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

If Murdaugh moves forward with testifying, what awaits him on cross-examination would be nothing short of “medieval” and would likely cover “significant new ground,” according to a well-placed prosecutorial source.

What sort of ground?

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

Again, stay tuned …

Murdaugh is the scion of an influential Lowcountry legal dynasty – a man who once led the Palmetto State’s powerful trial lawyers’ lobby. Today, he sits at the epicenter of a maze of alleged criminality known as the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

In addition to a host of other alleged crimes, Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – part of the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State which his famous family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

Keep track of the latest developments in the Palmetto State’s ‘Trial of the Century’ on our live feed below …

*****

THE POLLS …

From the opening gavel of this trial, we have launched two daily polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perceptions of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims have evolved over the course of the trial.

As of yesterday, of respondents believed Murdaugh was guilty of killing his wife compared to roughly five percent who said he was not guilty and five percent who said they were unsure. These percentages were roughly identical to the responses received when our audience was asked whether they believed Murdaugh killed his son.

Here are today’s polls …

*****

QUESTION ONE …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh guilty or not guilty of the murder of Maggie Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

QUESTION TWO …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh guilty or not guilty of the murder of Paul Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

THE FEED …

8:19 a.m. EST – Reporter Avery Wilks of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier is reporting Murdaugh WILL take the stand …

???Alex Murdaugh Double Murder Trial Day 23 (Feb. 23) Megathread begins now ???



I’ve confirmed this morning Alex Murdaugh WILL take the stand and testify today, barring some last-minute change. This will be big.#AlexMurdaugh #AlexMurdaughTrial #MurdaughTrial #Murdaugh — Avery G. Wilks (@AveryGWilks) February 23, 2023

8:15 a.m. EST – This is the general consensus …

He’s an arrogant s.o.b. He thinks he is smarter than everyone. He will be smoked on cross. — JoeReynoldsChief (@JoeReynolds2020) February 23, 2023

8:07 a.m. EST – “Bring out the gimp?”

Well-placed prosecutorial source on the potential cross-examination of Alex Murdaugh (assuming he takes the stand): "It will be medieval." Will also cover "significant new ground." Pressed for details, none forthcoming. #MurdaughTrial pic.twitter.com/46bZ6PWQdp — FITSNews (@fitsnews) February 23, 2023

7:59 a.m. EST – On the road to Walterboro with the amazing Jenn Wood … in addition to running our daily live feed, she has been digging into some of the new drug connections we have uncovered in relation to this case. No matter what happens with this trial, we will be following up on those important connections …

7:44 a.m. EST – In case you haven’t watched it yet, the new Netflix documentary on the Murdaugh saga is absolutely incredible …

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

