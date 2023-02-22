LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Twenty-Two

SCROLL DOWN FOR UPDATES

Welcome back to our coverage of the double homicide trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh – which is midway through its fifth week.

Murdaugh is the scion of an influential Lowcountry legal dynasty – a man who once led the Palmetto State’s powerful trial lawyers’ lobby. Today, he sits at the epicenter of a maze of alleged criminality known as the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

In addition to a host of other alleged crimes, Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – part of the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State which his famous family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

Yesterday, Murdaugh’s attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin continued their defense of Murdaugh – calling his surviving son Buster Murdaugh to the stand. For our recap of Buster Murdaugh’s testimony, click here. And in case you missed it, click here for our founding editor Will Folks‘ take on a controversy (nontroversy?) dominating discussion on social media following testimony from the defense’s forensic analyst.

Today, the defense is expected to call Murdaugh’s former law partner Mark Ball to the stand – along with a footprint expert.

Yet to be determined? Whether Murdaugh will take the stand in his own defense … and if so, when.

To keep up to speed on the latest developments from inside the Colleton County courthouse, follow our livestream/ feed below …

*****

THE POLLS …

From the opening gavel of this trial, we have launched two daily polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perceptions of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims have evolved over the course of the trial.

As of yesterday, 89 percent of respondents believed Murdaugh was guilty of killing his wife compared to roughly five percent who said he was not guilty and five percent who said they were unsure. These percentages were roughly identical to the responses received when our audience was asked whether they believed Murdaugh killed his son.

Here are today’s polls …

*****

QUESTION ONE …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh guilty or not guilty of the murder of Maggie Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

QUESTION TWO …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh guilty or not guilty of the murder of Paul Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

THE FEED …

9:34 a.m. EST – Court has resumed. Jim Griffin has a matter to discuss with the court. He states that they are discussing Murdaugh’s right to testify on his own behalf. He is asking for an order excluding the State from cross-examination of Murdaugh on the financial crimes.

8:27 a.m. EST – No doubt!

Seeing how wild twitter is with murdaugh opinion, I would LOVE to be a fly in the wall when the jury finally starts deliberating. — Brittany Taylor (@Brittan23470357) February 22, 2023

8:13 a.m. EST – This was tweeted yesterday by one of the reporters who first broke this story last week. I am told this is still a “game-time” decision. I am also told Murdaugh has already been advised against taking the stand by his legal team, but is leaning toward doing it anyway …

DEVELOPING: As we first told you last week Alex Murdaugh IS still expected to testify in his own defense. While this could change, our source close to the trial says the disbarred lawyer and accused murderer could take the stand as early as Thursday. @wsav — Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) February 21, 2023

8:05 a.m. EST – Social media reaction to the #GunGate drama seems to be drowning out discussion of the key takeaway from yesterday – namely that the state did a very good job debunking the credibility (and conclusions) of the defense analyst.

8:01 a.m. EST – Our full recap of yesterday’s #GunGate drama involving lead defense attorney Dick Harpootlian …

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

