South Carolina Cop Hit With Drug Charges

A former officer with the city of Darlington, South Carolina police department was arrested on Friday by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and charged with misconduct in office and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

According to probable cause affidavits accompanying warrants for his arrest, 31-year-old Thomas ‘Trey’ Franklin James III of Darlington “did purchase possess and use a quantity of suspected heroin for personal use.”

“The quantity of suspected heroin was located inside his department issued patrol vehicle, which was searched by a Darlington police department sergeant after (James)’ employment (at the agency) was terminated,” one of the affidavits continued.

The alleged purchase, possession and consumption occurred on Friday (February 17, 2023), according to the affidavits.

An estimated 0.6 grams of heroin – with a street value of an estimated $180 – was recovered from James’ vehicle.

James – who reportedly confessed to the crime – was booked at the Glenn Campbell detention center in Darlington. His case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. fourth circuit solicitor William B. Rodgers Jr.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, James is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

(Via: SLED)

