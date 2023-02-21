LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Twenty-One

SCROLL DOWN FOR UPDATES

Originally scheduled to last just three weeks, dawn broke today on the fifth week of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double homicide trial in Walterboro, S.C. – with the defense having only begun to make its case.

Murdaugh is the scion of an influential Lowcountry legal dynasty – a man who once led the Palmetto State’s powerful trial lawyers’ association. Today, he sits at the epicenter of a maze of alleged criminality known as the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Last week, prosecutors in the office of attorney general Alan Wilson rested their case against the 54-year-old former attorney in dramatic fashion – providing jurors with a detailed timeline pulling together many of the loose ends in their case.

According to the timeline (.pdf) – which relied in part on recently obtained vehicular data – Murdaugh was in position to commit the crimes, had the motive to do so, had access to both of the missing weapons used in the shootings and (perhaps most ominously for him) has been caught in multiple lies related to his whereabouts immediately before and after these savage slayings.

So far, the defense has had no answer for these lies … but Murdaugh’s attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin have both indicated they plan on addressing them as they make their case over the next week-and-a-half.

Another big question: Will Murdaugh take the stand in his own defense?

At several points last week it did not appear as though that would be necessary, but the state’s strong finish may compel Murdaugh to do so – perhaps even over the objections of his counsel.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – part of the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State which his famous family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

At the opening gavel of each day of the trial, we will launch two new polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perceptions of Murdaugh's guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims have evolved over the course of the trial.

As of last Friday, 90 percent of respondents believed Murdaugh was guilty of killing his wife compared to five percent who said he was not guilty and four percent who said they were unsure. These percentages were roughly identical to the responses received when our audience was asked whether they believed Murdaugh killed his son.

Here are today’s polls …

