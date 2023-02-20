Prioleau Alexander: About Bernie Sanders’ New Book

Bernie Sanders has released a book entitled, “It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism.” Tickets to attend his events are going for $100.

I don’t think there’s ever been a more hilarious example of liberal hypocrisy – and that’s a hell of a bar to top given our climate czar files in a private jet and our Jamaican/ Indian VP is African-American.

How do liberals who can afford to buy a $100 ticket and a book from a guy who owns three houses say, “That title makes sense. Bernie is the role model we should follow. I’m angry about capitalism.”

Let’s think of just a fraction of the capitalistic steps that had to be undertaken to get this insightful opus to the public. Someone had to exchange their time for an agreed upon amount of money to: Grow the trees; cut the trees; ship the trees, process the trees; pulp/ prep the trees; dilute the paper fibers; set the section; press the section; dry the paper; QC the paper; roll the paper; load the paper rolls; ship the paper to the printer.

This is, of course, just for the paper. How did Bernie avoid the other capitalistic steps? Did he write his masterpiece on tree bark using a wooden stick and his own blood? Did he walk naked and barefoot to meetings with his publisher? Did he go into an office building when got there? Did he ever talk to them on a phone? Email them? Use a bank to deposit his advance? Is he on public land, exchanging the books for food? When he wasn’t engaging in any of activities, did he sleep under the stars? Was he feeding himself and his wife by hunting game with a bow he carved and strung?

I assume the answer is yes to all these questions — otherwise, Bernie would be up to his neck in capitalistic sewage. I mean, it’s possible his contract was chiseled into free-range granite by a stonemason-supporter, but likely not.

Look, capitalism is a heavy-handed system. I know, because writers make very little money compared to individuals viewed by the public as more valuable. I am a victim because everyone in America thinks my time is worth less than I do.

I think my time is worth a bazillion dollars a year. I am a human with thoughts, feelings, dreams, aspirations, and long-term goals, and I should be compensated equally to some yo-yo who slept through college, med school, internships, and opened his own cardio-thoracic surgery practice.

Okay, maybe that’s a bit much, but I should certainly make as much as Bernie — he didn’t even write his own book.

I think the reason Bernie thinks his “democratic socialism” is the answer to life, the universe, and everything is because he’s never lived under any aspect of socialism in his life.

Know who has? American Indians. Ever been to a reservation? Bothered to read about their crippling alcoholism and drug addiction? Their grinding poverty and hopelessness? Why is this? After all, they live in a damn-near perfectly socialist society — all their “needs” are taken care of, assuming all they “need” is food, water, and a hovel. Maybe Bernie and his supporters think it’s because they are a “weaker” race, and just can’t understand the paradise of the government ruling their lives.

Can’t afford booze to numb themselves to their hellish lives? Let them huff paint.

Ever been to the VA? That’s socialized medicine, and it works great … no lines, bureaucracy, waiting, and access to the best of the best of everything. Sure, those pesky death panels from a few years ago weren’t exactly great — but that wasn’t a crime. If it was, surely dozens of bureaucrats would’ve gone to jail.

What about the tens of millions of Americans on government assistance? That’s very much a socialist system — does Bernie think they are happy and satisfied with their lives? Of course not — they’re trapped in a never-ending cycle of poverty brought on by being paid by the government just enough in benefits to survive, with bonuses paid for every child they bear out of wedlock … which leads to deeper poverty and the next generation trapped in the system as well.

(Click to view)

Karl Marx monument (Getty)

That is socialism — a system that sucks you in with promises of free stuff, and once you get there (and find shared poverty with all your fellow citizens isn’t all that terrific) the system won’t let you out. It’s designed to make you more dependent with every passing day.

The thing that makes the discussion of socialism exasperating for conservatives is we understand human nature. Man is not inherently good. Man is inherently selfish and vicious. Want proof? Ask yourself, “If I could be invisible for a month, what would I do?” I can tell you what you aren’t thinking: “Oh, how can I use that month for the betterment of mankind?” No, you were thinking about access to things to make your life better.

If America could magically become a “democratic socialist” country without a blood-letting revolution, and we all became middle class, medicine was free, education was world-class, and all conservatives died from a new virus that killed only people with critical thinking … does anyone really think life will change in any way for the nation’s elites and powerful? Let’s look at a few of those scenarios:

Bernie Sanders would sell his three houses, move next door to you, and work as clerk in a government-run bookstore that sells only books ghost-written for him, Hillary, and Barack.

Michelle and Barack would pay off their 12-million dollar home on lily-white Martha’s Vineyard, and allow it to be used as a vacation spot for comrades feeling sad because their government-assigned job isn’t fulfilling. They would then return to Chicago to broker peace among the gangs.

Nancy Pelosi would downgrade to boxed wine, and open a humble ice cream stand at Fisherman’s Wharf, then become homeless because she kindly gave away all her ice cream for free. At least her husband would be by her side, happily getting hammered every night.

Elizabeth Warren would want to make amends for her life of lies, so she’d resign from congress, put on some buckskins, adopt the name Dances With Donors, and live quietly on a Navaho reservation.

(Click to view)

Hillary Clinton (Getty)

Hillary would empty the coffers of the Clinton “Foundation” into the coffers of Black Lives Matter, move to Section 8 housing in Ferguson, Missouri, and serve as a social worker. Bill would be out of the picture, as he’d die of happiness when Hillary announced her plans to leave.

Our elite politicians, the uber-rich, the famous, and high-level bureaucrats are bored, because all they have is almost everything. Fame, riches, access to every elite circle, hot young girls and handsome younger men … these things can reach a point where you have enough. But for those drunk on power? There can never be enough. Never.

Who are the most powerful mortals to ever live in modern times? Mao, Pol Pot, Stalin, Saddam Hussein, Ho Chi Mien, Hitler — what did they do with their power? What about the CEOs and board members of Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Oil, and the Military-Industrial Complex — do they ever flex their muscles to show you who’s in charge? How about down on the bottom rung where we find politicians — do they ever abuse their power?

For those who’ve sipped from the cup of power and liked it, the lust for more power is a bottomless pit. Power is more important to the power-hungry than sex, booze, drugs, yachts, jets, or land. This desire is something very few of us understand, as we mostly just want to be left alone. Leaving us alone is the exact opposite of what the powerful want, and they have the monopoly on legal violence, IRS prosecution, and business regulations. Hell, they have control over what we eat, what drugs we may and may not take, the education of our youth, energy policy, the federal legal system and law enforcement, and how much money they want to print. And if you violate a law and refuse to submit completely to the government’s demands — from a parking ticket to murder — the issue is (in the end) always settled with a man pointing a gun at you.

Democratic socialism? People, we’re already socialist — and we want more?

Joseph Stalin once said, “The death of one man is a tragedy. The death of a million is a statistic.”

I like that quote because it re-re-re-confirms something I’ve said for several decades: Those who seek power are the ones most unfit to wield it.

Prioleau Alexander (Provided)

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of two books: ‘You Want Fries With That?’ and ‘Dispatches Along the Way.’ Both are available on Amazon. He hopes to have another title published soon, but that would require his agent actually doing his job, so it may be awhile.

Banner: Gage Skidmore