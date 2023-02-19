South Carolina Grocery Store Slaying: Outrage Abounds

A 26-year-old mother was gunned down in the parking lot of a grocery store in Irmo, South Carolina on Valentine’s Day – a crime which is generating national attention (and prompting national outrage).

Alexandria Cress Borys – a local cosmetologist who was contemplating a career in nursing – was shot and killed shortly before 4:00 p.m. EST last Tuesday (February 14, 2023). Borys was murdered the parking lot outside the Irmo Station Kroger at 7467 Saint Andrews Road.

Multiple media outlets have reported Borys was with her two children at the time of the shooting, however her husband – Tyler Borys – told reporter Andrew Fancher of WIS TV-10 (NBC – Columbia, S.C.) she was shopping at Kroger with “her sister-in-law, niece, and nephew.”

Law enforcement sources have confirmed two children were present at the time of the shooting – but have declined to identify them or specify their relation to the deceased.

(Click to view)

Alexandria Borys (Facebook)

According to a statement from the Irmo police department, Borys was gunned down by 23-year-old Christina Harrison after the two had an argument in the Kroger parking lot.

“From the information gathered at the scene, it appears that the suspect and the victim did not know each other, however, they were involved in a verbal altercation just prior to the shooting,” the statement noted.

“Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them,” Irmo police chief Bobby Dale said. “One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event. Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened.”

Dale’s agency has not specified what precipitated the “verbal altercation.” Sources familiar with the shooting say it all started when a vehicle not involved in the dispute pulled into a fire lane near a liquor store adjacent to the Kroger. This vehicle is said to have obstructed the view of one of the two participants in the argument – a driver whose car nearly struck the other participant (a pedestrian) as they were walking into oncoming traffic.

After this near-collision, words and gestures were reportedly exchanged – and moments later Harrison shot and killed Borys in the parking lot, according to our sources.

The entire incident was captured by surveillance cameras, law enforcement sources have confirmed to this news outlet. We are seeking to obtain this footage – along with other materials collected in connection with the Irmo police department investigation – under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Sources familiar with the shooting said Borys sustained an entrance wound to the side of her neck and an exit wound on the “other side of her head.” She died instantly from this single wound to the head, according to these sources.

According to Tyler Borys’ interview with WIS, his wife was “walking away” from Harrison at the time of the shooting and was “shot with her back turned” to Harrison.

After shooting and killing Borys, Harrison fled the scene in her vehicle – but was urged by family members to surrender herself to authorities, which she did at approximately 5:30 p.m. EST.

Harrison has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and the unlawful carrying of a firearm. Her case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. eleventh circuit solicitor Rick Hubbard.

Harrison’s attorney – Derrick E. Mobley – waived an initial bond hearing scheduled for his client on the day after the shooting (February 15, 2023). Such initial bond hearings are perfunctory, however, as magistrate judges are not statutorily empowered to set bond on capital offenses in South Carolina.

Harrison will have a bond hearing before a state circuit court judge at a later date.

(Click to view)

Christina Harrison (Lexington County Detention Center)

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Harrison is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against her.

Tyler Borys has created a GoFundMe page in honor of his late wife, whom he referred to as “a beautiful woman, wonderful mother, compassionate wife, trusting friend, and so so much more.”

“Alexandria was truly taken too soon,” Borys wrote.

“We are not looking for personal donations or financial help,” Borys added. “But there (have) been enough people asking so I’d like to use any funds collected to build a memorial for Alexandria to honor a great soul. Wether it be something small, a park installment, or wherever we can do. Anything additional will go towards a future fund to benefit our son. Thank you all for yours thoughts. Hold your loved ones close.”

Just six days before she was gunned down, Borys posted a note to her Facebook page mourning the death of her younger brother succumbed to a gunshot wound.

“Rest up baby brother I’ll see you soon,” Borys wrote.

