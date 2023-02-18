‘Week In Review’ From Walterboro: The State Rests Its Case Against Alex Murdaugh

The state of South Carolina rested its case against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh on Friday after prosecutors presented damning timeline evidence which exposed multiple lies told by Murdaugh to law enforcement following the gruesome double homicide that claimed the lives of his family members.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – part of the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State which his famous family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

Murdaugh’s trial is the main event of a broader maze of alleged criminality which this news outlet has dubbed the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

In this edition of FITSNews’ ‘Week In Review,’ research director Jenn Wood and I go through the main developments during the fourth week of Murdaugh’s double homicide trial – including Friday’s big reveal from state prosecutors regarding the timeline of the murders.

Next week, the defense will begin making its case in earnest …

SHOW NOTES

MURDAUGHS

Prosecution Closes With A Bang

Maggie Murdaugh’s Sister Testifies

Math Lesson, Chilling Forensic Testimony

Reports: Alex Murdaugh To Take The Stand In His Own Defense

