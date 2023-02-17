‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Prosecution Closes With A Bang

If Alex Murdaugh didn’t murder his wife and younger son on June 7, 2021 at his family’s hunting compound in Colleton County, South Carolina, his attorneys had better come up with something resembling answers to a suddenly coherent and compelling case presented by prosecutors in the office of attorney general Alan Wilson.

According to a detailed summation of their case relying in part on recently obtained vehicular data, the disbarred Palmetto State attorney was in position to commit the crimes, had the motive to do so … and appears to have had access to both of the missing weapons used in the shootings.

Both of those guns have been traced back to his family, incidentally.

“Family guns,” as multiple witnesses have testified.

More ominously, Murdaugh has now been caught in multiple lies related to his whereabouts immediately before and after these savage slayings – including several new lies exposed on Friday in detailed timeline testimony provided by special agent Peter Rudofski of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Prosecutor Creighton Waters questions witnesses during the Alex Murdaugh trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

Will that be enough to convict him? We will find out soon … but prosectors, led by chief grand jury prosecutor Creighton Waters, have finally put together many of the discombobulate components of their case for jurors in an easily digestible, chronological fashion.

The tool they used to do so? A detailed timeline (.pdf) presented by Rudolfski which incorporated cell phone extraction data, network location data, call data records, telemetry reports, license plate readers, cell phone application data and – most incriminatingly – updated vehicular data.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – part of the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State which his famous family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

Prosecutors have been under pressure to deliver the goods in their case against Murdaugh after spending weeks weaving between various facets of his maze of alleged criminality – which this news outlet has dubbed the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

During Rudofski’s testimony, data provided just last week by General Motors pinpointed Murdaugh’s motions on the night of the murders – confirming multiple inconsistencies in his statements to law enforcement, family members and others in the community in the aftermath of the killings.

The new data also reinforced testimony previously provided by Mushelle “Shelley” Smith – a caretaker for Murdaugh’s mother, Libby Murdaugh – about when Murdaugh arrived and left his parents’ property on the evening of June 7, 2021. Murdaugh claimed he was at his parents’ home for forty minutes – and according to Smith, attempted to get her to affirm this timeline after the fact.

Smith testified Murdaugh was only at the Almeda residence for fifteen to twenty minutes – a timeline which has since been confirmed by the General Motors’ data.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters point out gps points on evidence in the Alex Murdaugh trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

Of additional concern for Murdaugh? The data showed his vehicle circling behind his parents’ home upon its arrival and parking near several outbuildings behind the home near a line of trees.

“The Suburban goes to outbuildings by the wood line,” Rudofski testified.

The confirmation of Smith’s timeline – and the evisceration of Murdaugh’s – could cause jurors to attribute more weight to her prior testimony.

For example, Smith also told jurors she saw Murdaugh cradling a blue tarp/ rain jacket as he walked to the upstairs of his parents’ Almeda residence several days after the murders. A blue rain jacket was later found wadded up in an upstairs closet inside that home – coated in copious amounts of gunshot residue.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

THE TIMELINE …

(Via: S.C. State Law Enforcement Division)

