LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Twenty

That’s right … we are officially twenty days into the double homicide trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, the scion of a Lowcountry legal dynasty who sits at the epicenter of a maze of alleged criminality known as the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga.

After a big day for the defense on Wednesday, prosecutors regained some ground (and much-needed momentum) on Thursday as they dove into a bizarre September 4, 2021 roadside shooting incident involving Murdaugh.

To recap: A day after being fired from his law firm for allegedly stealing millions of dollars – and just hours after his best friend confronted him over the alleged theft of nearly $200,000 – Murdaugh called 9-1-1 from the Old Salkehatchie Road in Hampton County, S.C. and claimed a random passerby had shot him in the head as he attempted to change a tire on his late wife’s Mercedes SUV.

That narrative quickly collapsed, however …

Nine days later, Murdaugh acknowledged he lied to police about what happened on the roadside. According to him, the shooting was a botched suicide attempt involving his longtime friend and alleged drug dealer/ check casher Curtis “Eddie” Smith.

S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman originally ruled evidence and testimony related to the roadside shooting could not be brought into evidence, but he reversed that decision late Wednesday when Murdaugh attorney Jim Griffin raised the issue during his cross-examination of lead case agent David Owen of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – part of the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State which his famous family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

The state is expected to rest its case a some point today …

It is not clear who will take the stand for prosecutors on this final, pivotal day of testimony for the state. We have heard reports it could be special agent Peter Rudofski of SLED – who is said to have compiled a detailed timeline of the double homicide.

For a link to yesterday’s live feed, click here …

THE POLLS …

At the opening gavel of each day of the trial, we will launch two new polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perceptions of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims have evolved over the course of the trial.

As of late yesterday, 83 percent of respondents believed Murdaugh was guilty of killing his wife compared to seven percent who said he was not guilty and eight percent who said they were unsure. These percentages were identical to the responses received when our audience was asked about whether they believed Murdaugh killed his son.

Here are today’s polls …

7:22 a.m. EST – Speaking of timelines, Murdaugh watcher Brandi Churchwell has just updated her latest second-by-second chart detailing the evening of the murders. Want to download the full version? Here is a link to it on Google Docs …

(Click to view)

