LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Nineteen

Odds of a hung jury in the double homicide trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh increased exponentially on Wednesday when attorneys for the accused killer scored some major gains during a cross-examination of the lead investigator for the state.

Most significantly, Murdaugh attorney Jim Griffin delivered a masterful cross-examination of senior special agent David Owen of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), zeroing in on sworn statements Owen provided to grand jurors that certainly appear to have been based on inaccurate information.

Griffin also detailed disputed evidence – including the controversial blood spatter findings the state has abandoned in its attempts to build sufficient circumstantial evidence to warrant convictions against Murdaugh.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – part of the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State which the Murdaugh family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

It wasn’t necessarily that Owen was bad during his testimony, it was that Griffin put multiple incisive interrogatories to him exposing key flaws in the state’s investigation – significantly elevating the level of reasonable doubt in this case.

As a result, on a day when the state desperately needed to tie its case together … things unraveled.

Prosecutors – already under pressure to deliver the goods in this case – now find their backs squarely up against the wall as time is running out for them to tie together their decidedly discombobulated, non-chronological narrative.

What a difference two weeks makes, right?

The unspooling could continue today (Thursday, February 16, 2023) as the state is expected to dive into the details of a bizarre September 4, 2021 roadside shooting incident involving Murdaugh that S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman originally ruled could not be brought into evidence.



Newman reversed his ruling late Wednesday and allowed the state to address the roadside shooting after Griffin opened the door to it (deliberately?) during his cross-examination of Owen.

To view yesterday’s feed detailing all of these developments, click here.

*****

THE POLLS …

At the opening gavel of each day of the trial, we will launch two new polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perceptions of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims have evolved over the course of the trial.

As of late yesterday, 83 percent of respondents believed Murdaugh was guilty of killing his wife compared to seven percent who said he was not guilty and eight percent who said they were unsure. These percentages were identical to the responses received when our audience was asked about whether they believed Murdaugh killed his son.

Here are today’s polls …

*****

QUESTION ONE …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh guilty or not guilty of the murder of Maggie Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

QUESTION TWO …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh guilty or not guilty of the murder of Paul Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

THE FEED …

8:35 a.m. EST – My prediction for today …

8:24 a.m. EST – More love for judge Newman …

8:09 a.m. EST – As of this writing, there has been no motion on Curtis “Eddie” Smith – Alex Murdaugh’s longtime friend and accused drug dealer/ check casher. He remains incarcerated at the Lexington County detention center. Significant speculation is swirling as to whether he will be called to testify now that the roadside shooting incident has been deemed admissible.

8:04 a.m. EST – This is a good question … they certainly seemed to think drugs had something to do with it yesterday …

Has the defense offered any theories for who they think killed Paul and Maggie? I know they don’t have to but I wonder if there are any alternate explanations for what happened. #MurdaughTrial #AlexMurdaughTrial — Eva Marie Lola (@evamarielola) February 16, 2023

8:00 a.m. EST – Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin were smiling like cats that swallowed canaries when judge Newman ruled that prosecutors could introduce evidence related to the September 4, 2021 roadside shooting. On the surface, admitting this evidence does not seem to help their case … at all. What do they know that prosecutors don’t?

7:54 a.m. EST – The inimitable Jenn Wood will be back in the saddle on the live feed later today. For the first part of the morning’s proceedings, I hate to say but you’re stuck with me … (Will Folks).

7:45 a.m. EST – In case you missed it, here is the full video of Alex Murdaugh’s third interview with SLED – recorded on August 11, 2021 – as it was played for jurors on February 15, 2023.

(Click to view)

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

