South Carolina Authorities Announce Dogfighting Arrests

South Carolina authorities are claiming another victory in their ongoing crackdown on dogfighting in the state.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), its agents partnered with the Chesterfield County sheriff’s office to break up an alleged dogfighting ring in this rural Pee Dee county. On February 6, 2023, investigators went to a location in the Pageland area where they discovered a pit bull mixed breed dog that was engaged in fighting and appears to have been used to train other dogs. The search also turned up a host of items connected to dogfight training such as treadmills, flirt poles, weighing scales and at-home medical treatment supplies such as syringes and medications.

Multiple other dogs were found – including dogs with scars suggesting they have been in fights previously.

Derwayne Terry Miller, Sr., 43, was charged with 22 counts of Ill Treatment of Animals, 3 counts of Ill Treatment of Animals, 23 counts of Animal Fighting; Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana & Schedule I-II pills; Possession of schedule IV drug; and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Miller was previously convicted of dog fighting in Chesterfield County in 2014.

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

A short time later, Derwayne Terry Miller, Jr., 23, was charged with Obstructing Justice.

Both Millers were booked at the Chesterfield County Detention Center. Their cases will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. fourth circuit solicitor William B. Rodgers Jr.

The arrests come on the heels of a major roundup of dogfighting suspects last fall. Over the weekend of September 24-25, 2022, some sixty federal and state law enforcement officers conducted what authorities called “the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.” The joint operation raided homes and properties with dog kennels known to be, or suspected of, connected to dog fighting. When it was over 305 dogs were rescued and more than 20 suspects arrested and charged with dog fighting-related offenses. They also seized 30 firearms, $40,000 in cash, and various evidence related to dogfighting.

If you suspect dog fighting or animal abuse in your community, authorities ask that you report it to local law enforcement.

As with all cases, Miller, Sr. and Miller, Jr. are considered innocent until proven guilty by the criminal justice system, or until such times as they may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges that may be filed against them.

*****

RELEASE/ WARRANTS …

(Via: SLED)

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

