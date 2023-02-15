LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Eighteen

Welcome back to our ongoing coverage of the double homicide trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh – the man at the center of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

This is day eighteen …

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – part of the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State which the Murdaugh family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

Today’s proceedings are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. EST with a debate among attorneys over the admissibility of evidence and testimony related to a September 2021 roadside shooting involving Murdaugh. This roadside shooting – which you can read more about here – resurfaced yesterday during testimony from Murdaugh’s sister-in-law, Marian Proctor.

*****

*****

Jurors are expected to arrive at the courthouse at 10:30 a.m. EST, at which point we are hoping to learn whether the Covid-19 outbreak which prompted the excusal of two members of the jury earlier this week has worsened. If so, circuit court judge Clifton Newman could conceivably delay proceedings until the threat of the virus has abated – something both prosecutors and defense attorneys have previously indicated was amenable to them under the circumstances.

Barring any delays, the state is expected to call its star witness – senior special agent David Owen of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – to the stand at some point today. Owen was slated to begin his testimony on Tuesday afternoon, but was forced to leave Walterboro due to the death of his mother.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his entire family on their loss …

To view yesterday’s live feed, click here …

*****

THE POLLS …

*****

THE FEED …

8:07 a.m. EST – Social media really buzzing this morning about the possible drug angle to the Murdaugh double homicide introduced via yesterday’s testimony from Marian Proctor …

I think Paul or Maggie found his pill stash and took it from him. I think they confronted him and he killed them both… while he was high on the pills. — Angela (@AngelafromBama) February 15, 2023

7:53 a.m. EST – The big question before today’s proceedings get underway: Will more jurors test positive for Covid? And if so, how will presiding judge Clifton Newman handle any additional positive tests? Remember, two jurors and one alternate have already been excused – meaning there are only fifteen jurors remaining. Twelve are required for deliberations.

7:44 a.m. EST – As of this writing, there is no motion at the Lexington County, S.C. detention center related to Curtis Eddie Smith – Alex Murdaugh’s longtime friend and alleged check casher/ drug dealer. Smith was referenced extensively during yesterday’s proceedings, and judge Newman indicated a desire to hear what he might say if called to the stand.

7:30 a.m. EST – In case you missed our recap of yesterday’s proceedings (which were dominated by the testimony of Maggie Murdaugh’s sister Marian Proctor, here it is …

*****

BANNER VIA: Grace Beahm Alford/ Pool