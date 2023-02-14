LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Seventeen

Welcome back to our ongoing coverage of the double homicide trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh – the man at the center of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

This is day seventeen … and it is scheduled to commence with Murdaugh’s lead attorney, Dick Harpootlian, cross-examining forensic pathologist Ellen Riemer of the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). During direct examination by lead prosecutor Creighton Waters yesterday, Riemer offered chilling testimony – graphically detailing the fatal wounds sustained by the two victims in this case.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – part of the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State which the Murdaugh family ruled like a fiefdom for more than a century.

Three generations of Murdaughs served as S.C. fourteenth circuit solicitor from 1920-2006, and Alex Murdaugh himself was a badge-carrying assistant solicitor at the time of the killings.

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

This week’s proceedings got off to an inauspicious start when S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman announced two jurors had been excused from the trial after testing positive for Covid-19. These jurors were replaced with alternates, but the possibility (likelihood?) of a Covid outbreak has many concerned these proceedings could end in a mistrial.

Meanwhile, trial watchers were stunned by reports from two journalists on Monday afternoon indicating that Murdaugh was planning to take the stand in this trial. These reports cited sources “close to the defense,” however our news outlet has been unable to confirm this information with our own defense sources.

In fact, one indicated the reports were “bullsh*t” and that Murdaugh’s potential testimony would be a “game-time decision.”

For yesterday’s live feed, click here …

*****

THE POLLS …

At the opening gavel of each day of the trial, we will launch two new polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perceptions of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims has evolved over the course of the trial.

As of last yesterday, 89 percent of respondents believed Murdaugh was guilty of killing is wife compared to four percent who said he was not guilty and six percent who said they were unsure. Those percentages were identical to the responses received when our audience was asked about whether they.believed Murdaugh killed his son.

Here are today’s polls …

*****

QUESTION ONE …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of the murder of Maggie Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

QUESTION TWO …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of the murder of Paul Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

THE FEED …

7:23 a.m. EST – In case you missed our recap from yesterday’s testimony …

6:05 a.m. EST – In case you haven’t seen them yet, the June 7, 2021 timelines prepared by Florida-based true crime aficionado Brandi Churchwell are pretty amazing. We included some early versions of these documents in yesterday’s feed, but here are the latest versions. Also, stay tuned this morning for an interview with Brandi …

I've been rushing to finish so we can follow along with this week's testimony. Here it is, my updated timeline along with theories. I will filter in new data as it comes! @fitsnews @MandyMatney #AlexMurdaugh #AlexMurdaughTrial #MurdaughFamily pic.twitter.com/gmPdB38wj9 — Brandi Churchwell (@BrandiNChurch) February 13, 2023

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

