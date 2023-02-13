Reports: Alex Murdaugh To Take The Stand In His Own Defense

Multiple media outlets are reporting that disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will take the stand in his own defense – assuming a Covid-19 outbreak on the jury doesn’t cause a mistrial in this high-profile double homicide case.

The move – which would be incredibly risky – was reported almost simultaneously on Monday afternoon by Andrew Davis of WSAV TV-3 (NBC – Savannah) and Riley Benson of WCBD TV-2 (NBC – Charleston, S.C.). Both Davis and Benson cited a “source close to the defense” in their almost simultaneous tweets breaking the news (here and here).

To recap: Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – a town located in the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State, a place Murdaugh’s family ran like a fiefdom for more than a century.

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

Do I think Murdaugh will actually take the stand? It’s possible …

Do I think it is advisable, though? Absolutely not … and I suspect Murdaugh’s attorneys have probably advised him against doing so (especially seeing as the state’s case doesn’t appear to have definitively linked him to the killings, at least not beyond a reasonable doubt).

Putting Murdaugh on the stand would be a dangerous move for the defense – especially seeing as he has yet to explain why he lied to investigators (and others) about his whereabouts on the evening of the killings.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

