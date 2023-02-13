LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Sixteen

Welcome to day sixteen of the double homicide trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh – the man at the center of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga. Today kicks off week four of this trial – with prosecutors in the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson preparing to wrap up their case.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said the state should rest no later than the end of Wednesday, while defense attorneys led by Dick Harpootlian have indicated their case should take approximately a week.

To recap: Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – a town located in the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State, which Murdaugh’s family ran like a fiefdom for more than a century.

*****

*****

Last week saw some incredibly compelling testimony as prosecutors called former Murdaugh housekeeper Blanca Simpson to the stand. Simpson told enraptured jurors Murdaugh attempted to convince her after the fact that he was wearing a different shirt than the one he actually wore on the night of the double homicide. That clothing has yet to be seen again, incidentally.

This conversation reportedly took place in August of 2021 – shortly after Murdaugh was confronted by officers of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) about his alibi being shredded.

To view Friday’s live feed, click here. To watch our latest ‘Week in Review’ on the Murdaugh trial, click here.

*****

THE POLLS …

At the opening gavel of each day of the trial, we will launch two new polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perceptions of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims has evolved over the course of the trial.

As of last Friday, 86 percent of respondents believed Murdaugh was guilty of killing is wife compared to five percent who said he was not guilty and eight percent who were unsure. Similarly, 86 percent believed he was guilty of killing his son compared to six percent who said he was not guilty and seven percent who were unsure.

Here are today’s polls …

*****

QUESTION ONE …

Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of the murder of Maggie Murdaugh?

Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

QUESTION TWO …

Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of the murder of Paul Murdaugh?

Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

THE FEED …

8:05 a.m. EST – Courtesy of the amazing Brandi Churchwell here is a timeline based on evidence introduced at the trial thus far that has been drawing tons of attention on social media. Brandi is planning on releasing an updated one soon … so be on the lookout for that!

(Click to view)

Timeline via @BrandiNChurch

7:38 a.m. EST – In case you missed it, here was our founding editor Will Folks‘ take on that Fox News report about the accommodations of Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys …

I'm sorry but why is this "news?" @Harpootlian4SC is a multimillionaire. He can stay wherever the hell he wants. Also, some of the "media" bitching about this reportedly tried to rent the place, too. Let's try and stay focused, people. #MurdaughTrial https://t.co/C3SuozFZle — FITSNews ? (@fitsnews) February 12, 2023

*****

