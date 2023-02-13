Covid-19 Hits The Murdaugh Trial

Two jurors tasked with deciding the fate of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh have tested positive for coronavirus – prompting circuit court judge Clifton Newman to release them from duty and replace them with alternates.

That leaves only three alternates remaining after one alternate juror was previously excused following a visit to the emergency room earlier in the trial.

More ominously, it raises the specter of a potential mistrial in the event the virus spreads within the jury.

“We have no way of knowing – we just have to take precautions,” Newman said. “We need twelve to deliberate. That’s why we have alternates.”

Newman indicated the remaining jurors had been informed of the positive tests and opted to continue their deliberations.

Newman declined to impose a mask mandate or enact social distancing within the courtroom. He also declined suggestions from both lead prosecutor Creighton Waters and lead defense attorney Dick Harpootlian to delay the proceedings for several days.

To recap: Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – a town in the Lowcountry region of the state which Murdaugh’s family ran like a fiefdom for more than a century.

