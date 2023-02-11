South Carolina Joins Lawsuit Against ATF

Attorney General: “This is yet another example of Biden overreach.”

Add South Carolina to the list of states suing U.S. attorney general Merrick Garland, the federal Bureaus of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and its director over a new regulation associated with stabilizing braces.

Gun owners know these devices as “pistol braces.” Some gun control advocates claim that when improperly used to shoot from the shoulder, they can act like a bump stock. So, last month the ATF mandated that the majority of gun owners who use a stabilizer brace register their pistols and handguns with the federal government – or risk a felony.

The new requirement sparked a furor among lawful gun owners who argued their Second Amendment right to bear arms was being infringed upon by Washington bureaucrats.

“This is yet another example of Biden overreach,” S.C attorney general Alan Wilson said in a statement. “Citizens’ rights to bear arms must be protected and the abuse of power halted.”

South Carolina is one of two dozen states challenging the regulation in court. The lawsuit asks the U.S. district court in western North Dakota to declare unlawful and set aside the rule, among other things.

“In sum, ATF’s factors are little more than window dressing for the agency to reach whatever outcome it wants, regardless of the facts,” the lawsuit argues.

Joining with South Carolina in the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Additional plaintiffs in the suit include the advocacy group Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition Inc., brace-maker SB Tactical, firearms importers and manufacturer B&T USA, and Richard Cicero, a retired police firearms instructor and a wounded warrior who uses stabilizing braces.

