LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Fifteen

It’s the fifteenth day of the double homicide trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh – the man at the center of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – a town located in the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State, which Murdaugh’s family ran like a fiefdom for more than a century.

Yesterday saw prosecutors focus almost exclusively on the financial component of this trial – the myriad of schemes Murdaugh allegedly used to defraud his former clients of nearly $10 million . This evidence has been admitted into the double homicide trial because the state claims it is central to establishing Murdaugh’s motive for committing the murders.

As I noted yesterday, pressure is mounting on prosecutors to submit additional evidence – and to begin packaging it into a cohesive narrative for jurors – regarding the double homicide.

Will that process begin today?

Friday’s proceedings will commence with attorney Mark Tinsley back on the stand. Tinsley represents the family of Mallory Beach – a 19-year-old Hampton, S.C. woman who died tragically in a high-profile 2019 boat crash which involved the Murdaugh family.

Paul Murdaugh was allegedly at the helm of his father’s 17-foot, center console fishing boat when it crashed into a piling of the Archer’s Creek bridge in Beaufort County in the early morning hours of February 24, 2019. He was criminally charged with multiple counts of boating under the influence and was facing the possibility of a lengthy jail sentence.

Tinsley’s wrongful death suit – filed a month later – named multiple members of the Murdaugh family as defendants and exposed Alex Murdaugh to significant potential liability. In fact, Murdaugh was staring down a court hearing connected to the boat crash case on June 10, 2021 – at which time he would have likely had to respond to Tinsley’s demand for the production of his financial documents.

Many believe the boat crash was the incident that led to the collapse of the ‘House of Murdaugh,’ one of the most influential legal and political dynasties the state of South Carolina has ever seen.

THE POLLS …

At the opening gavel of each day of the trial, we will launch two new polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perceptions of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims has evolved over the course of the trial.

As of yesterday, 87 percent of respondents believe Murdaugh is guilty of killing is wife. Similarly, 87 percent believe he is guilty of killing his son.

Here are today’s polls …

QUESTION ONE …

QUESTION TWO …

THE FEED …

8:05 a.m. EST – The food trucks at the Murdaugh Trial have been nothing short of fabulous (take that, cynics), but if anyone coming to Walterboro wants to venture out a bit for some delectable southern cooking, the Barrel House Grille is an absolute must …

If my wife asks, there is NO steak on this plate … still, another amazing meal at Barrel House Grille in Walterboro, S.C. last night. pic.twitter.com/CRJ9ie4PFN — FITSNews ? (@fitsnews) February 10, 2023

7:47 a.m. EST – I referenced this in yesterday’s big story on certain members of the Murdaugh family landing in hot water with the court, but to reiterate: Only two members of the family – Murdaugh’s sister, Lynn Goettee, and his son Buster Murdaugh – have been singled out for alleged violations of court rules. Court officials have said both of Alex Murdaugh’s brothers – Randy Murdaugh and John Marvin Murdaugh – “have conducted themselves as gentlemen.”

? … in fairness (as our report noted), the alleged bad behavior in court appears confined to two members of the family. Alex Murdaugh's brothers and their spouses, for example, have conducted themselves with class from the very beginning of these proceedings #MurdaughTrial https://t.co/A5fsABvVqM — FITSNews ? (@fitsnews) February 10, 2023

6:30 a.m. EST – I’ve been doing a lot of research today on the crime of “anomic familicide” – which is perpetrated by a type of killer known as a “family annihilator.” That’s apparently the clinical way of describing someone who kills their own family members. Of interest? According to researchers, one in three of these cases involve the perpetrator being under some sort of financial stress or strain. It will be interesting to see if prosecutors call any experts to testify on this criminal profile as it possibly relates to Alex Murdaugh …

WANNA SOUND OFF?

