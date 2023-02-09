‘Murdaugh Murders’ Saga: Alex Murdaugh’s Family Issued Warnings By Court

South Carolina circuit court judge Clifton Newman – the man presiding over the double homicide trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh – has reportedly issued multiple warnings to several members of Murdaugh’s family regarding their behavior in court.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, South Carolina on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty and is currently standing trial in Walterboro, S.C. – located in the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State his family ran like a fiefdom for more than a century.

As I exclusively reported on our live feed earlier today, Murdaugh’s family was instructed to move from its front row seat at the Palmetto State’s ‘Trial of the Century’ to the back row of seats on the defendant’s side of the Colleton County courthouse.

The decision to move the family back by several rows came following “repeated violations” of court rules, according to my sources – including improper talking, touching and transferring of items with the defendant. One family member is alleged to have passed an “undisclosed item” to Murdaugh through one of his attorneys – resulting in a court-ordered drug test of the defendant, whose alleged addiction to opioids has become one of the themes of these proceedings.

It is not immediately clear when Murdaugh was drug-tested, or what the results of that test were.

What happens if the Murdaughs cannot get their acts together?

“The next move for them will be out of the courtroom,” a source familiar with the situation told me.

To be clear: Not all members of the Murdaugh family are causing problems, my sources say.

Court officials have reportedly had no issues with either of Alex Murdaugh’s brothers – Randy Murdaugh or John Marvin Murdaugh.

“Randy and John Marvin have conducted themselves as gentlemen,” a source familiar with the situation told me.

In fact, John Marvin Murdaugh has reportedly told court officials he would sit wherever he was asked to sit – or give up his seat inside the courtroom voluntarily.

“The brothers are not the problem,” another source following the recent reprimands told me.

(Click to view)

Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool



So … who is the problem?

According to my sources, Murdaugh’s sister, Lynn Goettee, has refused repeatedly to abide by court rules regarding communication and contact with her brother. Goettee was also identified by courtroom security as the family member who passed Alex Murdaugh the “undisclosed item.”

Upon being confronted and asked to cease such behavior, Goettee reportedly “became demonstrative.”

Buster Murdaugh is also becoming a problem, according to my sources. The surviving son of Alex Murdaugh did not want to be moved back several rows – and is said to have kicked over a water bottle in disgust upon being asked to do so by courthouse security.

Buster Murdaugh has also been accused of making an obscene gesture to one of the witnesses during an in camera session of court earlier this week. Murdaugh allegedly extended his middle finger to attorney Mark Tinsley during his testimony on Monday.

Tinsley is the attorney whose lawsuit against the Murdaughs following the 2019 boat crash is believed to have precipitated the collapse of the “House of Murdaugh,” one of the Palmetto State’s most prominent, powerful legal dynasties.

The potential removal of certain members of Murdaugh’s family from the courtroom could have long-term implications on these proceedings moving forward. Specifically, it could impact the jury’s impressions of the support Murdaugh may or may not be receiving from his kinfolk. On Thursday morning, for example, Murdaugh attorney Jim Griffin asked Buster and his girlfriend, Brooklynn White, to stand so that a witness he was cross-examining could identify them and discuss what a “good father” Murdaugh was.

Buster Murdaugh has not spoken publicly about the allegations against his father, although in late November he told a reporter from The (U.K.) Daily Mail he did not want to be portrayed as supporting him.

“I don’t want to see it written anywhere that I’m supporting my father,” Murdaugh said.

