LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Fourteen

It’s day fourteen of the double homicide trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh – the man at the center of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro – a town located in the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State, which Murdaugh’s family ran like a fiefdom for more than a century.

Yesterday was a chaotic day for these proceedings as the historic Colleton County courthouse had to be evacuated shortly after 12:20 p.m. EST due to a bomb threat .

As this news outlet reported at the time, this threat – which proved to be unfounded – was called in to the main switchboard at the courthouse. The caller reportedly indicated an incendiary device had been placed in the chambers of presiding judge Clifton Newman.

According to sources familiar with the situation, this threat originated in nearby Ridgeland, S.C. Initial reports point to the call emanating from an incarcerated individual eager to avoid a scheduled court date.

“Nothing to do with the Murdaughs,” one source indicated.

Today’s testimony will begin with Murdaugh’s attorneys cross-examining vehicle data analyst Dwight Falkofske of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Falkofske testified yesterday as to the activity of Alex Murdaugh’s Chevrolet Suburban on the evening of the murders, poking additional holes in the defendant’s narrative from the night of the murders.

At some point today, we expect the state to call Murdaugh’s former best friend and legal colleague Chris Wilson to the stand. Wilson testified last week outside the presence of the jury – emotionally describing how Murdaugh stole nearly $200,000 from him and lied about it.

For yesterday’s live feed, click here …

THE POLLS …

At the opening gavel of each day of the trial, we will launch two new polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perception of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims changes over the course of the trial.

As of yesterday, 90 percent of respondents believe Murdaugh is guilty of killing is wife. Meanwhile, 89 percent believe he is guilty of killing his son.

Here are today’s polls …

QUESTION ONE …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of the murder of Maggie Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

QUESTION TWO …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of the murder of Paul Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

THE FEED …

8:07 a.m. EST – Again, in case you are just catching up on our updates from yesterday’s bomb scare, sources familiar with the situation say it was some “baby momma drama” involving a detained inmate in Ridgeland, S.C. Nothing to do with the Murdaugh trial.

7:49 a.m. EST – Some history on “Bo Whoop,” the name given to the shotgun owned by former S.C. fourteenth circuit solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III (Alex Murdaugh’s father) …

In case anyone was wondering about the origin of "Bo Whoop," the shotgun of Randolph Murdaugh III (a.k.a. "Grandpa Handsome"). This is an instructive read … https://t.co/ITtd9fuDk4 — FITSNews ? (@fitsnews) February 9, 2023

7:04 a.m. EST – Our founding editor Will Folks has penned an analysis of the pressure facing prosectors in this case …

