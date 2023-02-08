‘Murdaugh Murders’ Saga: Bomb Threat Called Into Courthouse

The double homicide trial of disbarred attorney/ accused killer Alex Murdaugh was interrupted by a bomb threat midway through through its third week on Wednesday.

The bomb threat prompted an evacuation of the Colleton County courthouse shortly after 12:20 p.m. EST.

S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman announced the evacuation during the testimony of special agent Brian Hudak of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Hudak – a computer crimes technician – had just been called to the stand when Newman called for the building to be cleared.

“”Ladies and gentlemen we have to evacuate the building at this time,” Newman announced calmly. “So we will be in recess until we discover what’s going on.”

K-9 crews with the Colleton County sheriff’s department were spotted entering the building shortly thereafter to investigate the threat. A special bomb unit from SLED was summoned from nearby Charleston County to assist in the investigation.

At 12:55 p.m. EST, SLED public information director Renée Wunderlich issued a statement confirming the bomb threat.

“A bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel,” the statement noted. “The building has been evacuated and SLED along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the threat. No additional information is available from SLED at this time.”

As of 1:30 p.m. EST, the building was in the process of being “swept.” There was no initial indication the threat was credible, but law enforcement officers told this news outlet they were taking “every precaution.”

