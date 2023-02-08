LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Thirteen

It’s day thirteen of the double homicide trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh – the man at the center of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, South Carolina on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty and is currently standing trial in Walterboro, S.C. – part of the five-county Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State his family once ran like a fiefdom.

After receiving a favorable ruling on Monday from S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman regarding the admissibility of evidence in this case, lead prosecutor Creighton Waters plowed into detailed information about Murdaugh’s myriad alleged financial crimes – which is central to the state’s theory of motive.

The witness he chose to lay the groundwork for this narrative? Jeanne Seckinger, the chief financial officer at Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick, P.A. (PMPED) – the firm where Murdaugh practiced law for more than two decades. Seckinger spent nearly four hours on the witness stand walking jurors through the various ways Murdaugh allegedly fleeced clients out of nearly $10 million . Perhaps more importantly, she testified to confronting Murdaugh about his alleged theft on the afternoon of the murders – telling jurors he glared at her with “a look I had not seen before.”

After hearing from Seckinger and Murdaugh’s former law partner Ronnie Crosby, the state called special agent Megan Fletcher of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – the lead investigative agency in all of the Murdaugh-related cases. Fletcher testified as to finding “significant” amounts of gunshot residue on a blue rain jacket allegedly placed by Murdaugh in a closet at his parents’ home in Almeda, S.C. several days after the murders.

Testimony picks up again today as the state seeks to weave the narrative of Murdaugh’s alleged financial misdeeds with forensic evidence it insists implicates the 54-year-old Hampton, S.C. native in the savage slayings of his family members.

To view yesterday’s live feed, click here …

THE POLLS …

At the opening gavel of each day of the trial, we will launch two new polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perception of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims changes over the course of the trial.

As of yesterday, 89 percent of respondents believe Murdaugh is guilty of killing is wife. Similarly, 89 percent believe he is guilty of killing his son.

Here are today’s polls …

QUESTION ONE

QUESTION TWO

THE FEED …

9:06 a.m. EST – For those of you following the Stephen Smith saga …

SLED has made "significant progress" in the Stephen Smith homicide case, according to my sources. Despite multiple Murdaugh connections to this story, though, there is nothing indicating direct Murdaugh involvement in his death at this point. #MurdaughTrial #StephenSmith https://t.co/T2JWqHgmBX — FITSNews ? (@fitsnews) February 8, 2023

9:00 a.m. EST – Eric Bland agrees. …

Creighton in my eyes is the real hero of this trial regardless of the outcome. The amount of time and energy. This guy is put into these cases is amazing. EB — Eric Bland (@TheEricBland) February 8, 2023

8:40 a.m. EST – Confirmed. Alex Murdaugh’s longtime friend and alleged drug dealer/ check casher Curtis “Eddie” Smith is NOT testifying today in Walterboro, S.C.

8:33 a.m. EST – Big buzz at the courthouse today about the possible testimony of Curtis “Eddie” Smith. As of this writing, however, Smith has not – I repeat, not – been transferred from the Lexington County detention center.

Here is our recent story on what Smith is expected to say on the witness stand in the event he is called …

8:14 a.m. EST – The FITSNews crew has arrived on-site outside of the Colleton County courthouse and Dylan Nolan, Jenn Wood and I ready to kick off day thirteen of this trial. Since several of our readers have asked, I’ll try and give a quick tour of our “command center” later today. Like all of our coverage, we couldn’t do anything without the support of our readers and subscribers. So thank you!

7:44 a.m. EST – Interesting response. Clearly not everyone was impressed with Seckinger’s testimony …

She’s definitely on a mission to sink him but let’s not pretend she’s the beacon of justice. She’s the CFO of a very shady, very lucrative law firm. She’s just pissed off that Alex’s dumbass brought all firms dirty laundry out in the open. — Chad Gibbons (@wcgibbo) February 8, 2023

7:30 a.m. EST – A possible leadoff witness for today? Alex Murdaugh’s former paralegal at PMPED, Annette Griswold. The good news for prosecutors is that Jeanne Seckinger – the chief financial officer at Murdaugh’s law firm – covered so much ground for the state that future witnesses will only need to fill in certain holes in the narrative. Prosecutors could not have hoped for a better witness to lay the foundation for the financial crimes component of this case than Seckinger.

6:22 a.m. EST – Prosecutors have been keeping their list of witnesses very close to the vest throughout this trial. Yesterday, a potential blueprint for their future management of this trial emerged, though. During the first part of the day, the state called witnesses who detailed Murdaugh’s financial crimes. For their last witness, they pivoted to forensic evidence which they insist links Murdaugh to the murders. Will that become a pattern today?

WANNA SOUND OFF?

