Local Artist Capturing ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial

“Who is the woman in the racing jacket?”

That’s been among the most popular questions I’ve received from members of our audience during the ongoing double homicide trial of disbarred attorney/ accused killer Alex Murdaugh – the man at the center of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, South Carolina on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty and is currently standing trial in Walterboro, S.C. – part of the five-county Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State his powerful family once ran like a fiefdom.

After people inquire as to the identity of the “woman with the jacket” – which is adorned with numerous NASCAR patches – there is the inevitable follow-up question: How did she get such a great seat in the courtroom?

I admit I was wondering the same thing … not without a tinge of jealousy, either.

The woman in the racing jacket is Jean Langston, a Lowcountry artist who has spent more than two decades teaching art to students in Hampton and Colleton counties. I had the pleasure of meeting Langston during a recent trip to the Artists’ Hub of the ACE Basin (a.k.a. AHAB) in downtown Walterboro.

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

Located a block away from the courthouse (at 255 E. Washington Street), AHAB is an arts’ cafe that serves up coffee and confections along with all manner of local creativity – including several handmade retail knickknacks and a stage for aspiring musicians.

Looking for an afternoon caffeine infusion? Or a souvenir from your visit to ‘the ‘Boro?” AHAB has got you covered …

Seated at a table inside this unique space I found Langston, whose story adorns the front page of the latest print edition of The Walterboro Press and Standard.

“I’m using my own sick days to try and improve myself as an artist,” Langston told me of her multiple visits to the Colleton County courthouse, where she has been sketching Murdaugh and other key players in the still-unfolding ‘Trial of the Century.’

Langston has had an amazing view of the proceedings. When the jury is present, she has been seated directly across from them on the east side of the courtroom – right next to the CourtTV camera and audio operators. This vantage point has afforded her an unrivaled, unobstructed view of Murdaugh as he stands trial for the murders of his wife and son.

(Click to view)

Jean Langston at AHAB in downtown Walterboro (FITSNews)

“It’s been interesting,” Langston told me. “It’s kinda crazy watching all the tears come out of him. It’s like why are you crying … did you do it?“

Langston said she hasn’t made up her mind about Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence, but as she has sketched him she’s been making mental notes about the moments during the proceedings when he has shown emotion.

“He’s crying about the bullet shells – why are you crying about the bullet shells?” she wondered.

“You’re looking at the (Murdaugh) family sitting behind him – it’s hard for them,” she continued. “You know they don’t know either … they’re trying to find out, too.”

Langston told me the evidence of financial crimes committed by Murdaugh has been extremely compelling – an interesting observation considering this evidence has just been deemed admissible by S.C. circuit court judge judge Clifton Newman.

“I mean he stole all this money,” she said.

She told me she also couldn’t help but take note of the testimony of Jan Malinowski, the president of Palmetto State Bank who told the court about Murdaugh running up a negative balance of more than $350,000 .

“I get in trouble if I have a $35 overdraft fee,” she said.

Langston told me she is planning to sell her work on EBay after the trial – and might reach out to some of the attorneys she has sketched to see if they are interested in her originals She also told me she’s available for commission work.

As for AHAB, this 501(c)3 nonprofit – which exists to support fellow “artists/ crafters/ musicians” – reminded me of the local creativity I saw on display during a recent visit to Hampton, S.C., the home of the Murdaugh dynasty. It also served as another example of the city of Walterboro showcasing its local talent as it continues to play the role of inviting, accommodating host to the Palmetto State’s “Trial of the Century.’

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

