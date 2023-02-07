LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Twelve

It’s day twelve of the double homicide trial of disbarred attorney/ accused killer Alex Murdaugh – the man at the center of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, South Carolina on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently standing trial in Walterboro, S.C. – part of the five-county Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State which his family once ran like a fiefdom.

Yesterday was a big day for prosecutors as S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman ruled they could call witnesses, elicit testimony and introduce evidence related to various financial crimes of which Murdaugh stands accused. Not only will this help the state with its theory of motive, it will allow the jury to hear damning testimony from multiple witnesses who can shed light as to his frame of mind in the days leading up to this crime.

*****

Murdaugh’s attorneys also scored some points on Monday, raising credible questions about a key piece of forensic evidence – a blue rain jacket which the state appears to be suggesting was used to transfer the murder weapons from the scene of the crime.

This jacket was found wadded up in a closet at Murdaugh’s parents’ home in Almeda, S.C.

First reported by this news outlet back in October, the jacket – alternately identified as a blue tarp – was spotted in Murdaugh’s possession by MuShelle “Shelley” Smith, a caretaker for Murdaugh’s ailing mother, Libby Murdaugh.

Or was it? Prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over exactly what Smith said she saw as Monday’s proceedings drew to a close … and are expected to continue battling over those potentially pivotal details as Tuesday’s testimony kicks off.

As of yesterday, 89 percent of respondents believe Murdaugh is guilty of killing is wife compared to 88 percent who believe he is guilty of killing his son.

5:48 a.m. EST – “His story is so wild, convoluted and deeply Southern that his trial is the courtroom equivalent of Russian nesting dolls – a trial within a trial within a trial.” The amazing Kathleen Parker has weighed in on the Murdaugh madness …

*****

