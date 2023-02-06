LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Eleven

Welcome back to our live feed from the double homicide trial of disbarred attorney/ accused killer Alex Murdaugh – the man at the center of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, South Carolina on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty and is currently standing trial in Walterboro, S.C. – part of the five-county Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State his family once ran like its a fiefdom.

Today is the first day of week three of this trial – which began on January 23 and was recently docketed to run for three additional weeks (through March 10, 2023).

*****

*****

Last week saw a host of developments in these proceedings, most of which were favorable to the state (as recapped in our latest edition of the FITSNews ‘Week in Review‘).

This week will see the likely conclusion of a “trial within the trial” that began last week – an ongoing battle over the admissibility of certain evidence and testimony linked to various financial crimes Murdaugh stands accused of committing. S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman is expected to rule on several of those matters Monday after hearing additional testimony on them outside the presence of the jury.

The week could also feature some explosive testimony from a high-profile witness in the double homicide case.

To catch up on Friday’s proceedings, click here …

*****

THE POLLS …

At the opening gavel of each day of the trial, we will launch two new polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perception of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims changes over the course of the trial.

Here are today’s polls …

*****

QUESTION ONE …

QUESTION ONE …

Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of the murder of Maggie Murdaugh?

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

QUESTION TWO …

QUESTION TWO …

Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of the murder of Paul Murdaugh?

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

THE FEED …

7:22 a.m. EST – Attorney Mark Tinsley has confirmed he will be at the Colleton County courthouse on Monday morning to give testimony in camera as the “trial within a trial” – the debate over the admissibility of certain evidence and testimony in Murdaugh’s double homicide case. Tinsley is the lead attorney for the family of Mallory Beach, a 19-year-old Hampton, S.C. woman who died in a tragic February 2019 boat crash. This is the event which thrust the Murdaughs into the statewide limelight – and which prosecutors content could have exposed all of Murdaugh’s alleged financial fleecings. The boat crash is also the focus of an upcoming Netflix documentary on the Murdaugh family.

*****

