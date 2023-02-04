‘Week In Review’ From Walterboro: Recapping The Murdaugh Trial’s Second Week And A Big 2024 Presidential Announcement – 2/4/2023

In this week’s episode, we give our audience an inside look at the media circus surrounding the main event of the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga – the double homicide trial of accused killer Alex Murdaugh.

I also recap the major developments from the second week of these proceedings with our research director Jenn Wood – who along with Dylan Nolan, our director of special projects, has been driving our coverage of this story from the beginning. I simply cannot thank these two amazing colleagues enough for all the hard work they have been putting in as South Carolina’s ‘Trial of the Century’ rolls into its third week …

In our main bloc this week, Jenn and I discuss some of the key evidence, compelling testimony and still unresolved admissibility issues that dominated the trial – which is now likely to extend into March. We also delve into the potential testimony of Alex Murdaugh’s longtime friend and alleged drug dealer/ check casher, Curtis “Eddie” Smith.

In between these two Murdaugh segments, I briefly recap some major developments in the 2024 Republican presidential battle … specifically the pivotal “First in the South” GOP presidential primary. This year’s Palmetto presidential primary is going to be a fight unlike any other as one of South Carolina’s own is preparing to make a major announcement related to her intentions …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

