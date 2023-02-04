Sources: Fentanyl Involved In Death Of David Aylor

Fentanyl was involved in the tragic New Year’s Day death of prominent Charleston, South Carolina attorney David Aylor, multiple sources familiar with the ongoing investigation into his death have confirmed to this news outlet.

While no official toxicology report has been released, this news outlet has learned that this lethal substance was reportedly found in his system – along with a benzodiazepine (likely Valium) and alcohol.

“The fentanyl killed him,” a source familiar with the investigation confirmed.

Aylor’s family has been informed of the preliminary toxicology results, which are part of an ongoing Charleston, S.C. police department probe. To be clear, investigators have found no evidence at this point suggesting foul play was involved in Aylor’s sudden death. Nor has it been suggested Aylor knowingly obtained fentanyl – or any other illegal narcotic – prior to his death.

Aylor, 41, was found dead at his Charleston residence on Lowndes Point Drive at approximately 12:15 a.m. EST on January 2, 2023. Preliminary reports from the scene suggested Aylor succumbed hours earlier to some sort of pulmonary aspiration involving emesis.

As police try to determine what killed Aylor – a beloved member of the Charleston legal community – several “political sensitivities” have reportedly arisen in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Among these “sensitivities?” How to handle follow-up interviews with several individuals reportedly on the scene when police arrived at Aylor’s home. One of the names on the interview list? S.C. circuit court judge Bentley Price.

A heavily redacted Charleston police report from the incident indicated three men – aged 43, 45 and 46 – were present at Aylor’s residence when they arrived on the scene. It is not clear whether one of those individuals was judge Price, but Lowcountry law enforcement sources have confirmed he is “being interviewed” in the aftermath of the toxicology results.

Again, at this point there is no indication foul play was involved in Aylor’s death.

Price was one of the first people to arrive on the scene at Aylor’s home after police were called, sources have told this news outlet – and was reportedly with him the evening before he died. It is not immediately clear whether Price was at Aylor’s home when he died, however.

A political science graduate of the College of Charleston, Aylor put himself through law school at the University of South Carolina by working as a bartender at The Back Porch on Gervais Street in downtown Columbia, S.C.. Palmetto politicos are very familiar with this erstwhile establishment – which served as home base for the influential “Quinndom,” arguably the most powerful political empire the Palmetto State has ever seen.

In fact, Aylor briefly represented the patriarch of the “Quinndom” – veteran GOP strategist Richard Quinn– during the high-profile ProbeGate investigation into corruption at the S.C. State House.

