LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Ten

News and notes from South Carolina’s ‘Trial of the Century.’

Welcome back to our live feed from the double homicide trial of disbarred attorney/ accused killer Alex Murdaugh – the man at the center of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, South Carolina on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty and is currently standing trial in Walterboro, S.C.

On Thursday, Murdaugh’s double homicide trial – which has attracted international attention – spawned a “trial within a trial” as prosecutors and defense attorneys battled over the admissibility of key evidence and testimony related to the myriad of financial crimes of which Murdaugh also stands accused.

That debate will pick up again today as proceedings recommence at 9:30 a.m. EST.

At the opening gavel of each day of the trial, we will launch two new polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they think Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they think he is guilty or not guilty of murdering his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perception of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims changes over the course of the trial.

8:12 a.m. EST – Lindsey Edwards is an amazing woman. We were proud to share her story.

?@fitsnews interview with Lindsey Edwards may attest to Alex's violent nature.https://t.co/4n5T4Y37uN — Calder B. Price (@calder_price) February 3, 2023

8:04 a.m. EST – A big day ahead, people. Court reconvenes at 9:30 a.m. EST with two hours slated for additional in camera testimony (i.e. testimony heard without the jury present).

6:07 a.m. EST – I have to say, I have been super impressed by John Monk of The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper over the last two weeks. Monk has not only been pushing through the trial with a bum shoulder, but he’s been providing me and other journalists covering these proceedings with pearls of wisdom on how to handle certain issues. I’ve been critical of Monk in the past – sometimes harshly so (and sometimes deservedly so) – but he has been incredibly magnanimous during this trial. A true pleasure to work with …

