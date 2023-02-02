‘Murdaugh Murders’ Saga: Trial Could Last Into March

The double homicide trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney and accused killer Alex Murdaugh could run into the middle of March, multiple sources familiar with the timing of the proceedings have confirmed to this news outlet.

A revised trial schedule has reportedly been approved by S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman – who originally budgeted three weeks for these proceedings (January 23 – February 17).

The latest schedule would extend the trial by another three weeks – with a projected end date of March 10, 2023.

Jury selection and pre-trial motions in this case were handled faster than expected, with opening arguments coming on the third day of the trial (some had projected jury selection to take up to a week).

The following day – last Thursday – lead prosecutor Creighton Waters and his team of attorneys began presenting the state’s evidence against Murdaugh. They are currently in their sixth day of presenting evidence – although the proceedings have been interrupted by a debate over the admissibility of evidence regarding financial crimes Murdaugh has either confessed judgment to or been accused of.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

