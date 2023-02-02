‘Murdaugh Murders’ Saga: ‘A Trial Within A Trial’

Disbarred South Carolina attorney and accused killer Alex Murdaugh‘s double homicide trial spawned a “trial within a trial” on Thursday as his attorneys and prosecutors in the office of attorney general Alan Wilson battled over the admissibility of key evidence and testimony.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, South Carolina on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty and is currently standing trial in Walterboro, S.C.

The story – which has attracted international attention – has shone a light not only on a graphic crime, but also the maze of criminality revolving around this scion of the “House of Murdaugh,” a powerful legal dynasty which ran the Palmetto State’s Lowcountry like its own fiefdom for more than a century.

That maze came to the fore on Thursday as prosecutors sought to include evidence and testimony related to the nearly 100 financial crimes of which Murdaugh currently stands accused.

Normally, such evidence and testimony would be excluded under South Carolina law. In this case, however, prosecutors contend there is a direct nexus to this information and their theory of motive in this graphic double homicide. Prosecutors are also eager to introduce evidence and testimony tied to the 2019 boat crash case which began the unraveling of the Murdaugh empire.

Debate over the admissibility of these key areas of evidence and testimony essentially took over the trial on Thursday, leading to a lengthy in camera review involving multiple witnesses who took the stand in front of an empty jury box.

In camera is Latin for “in a chamber.” It refers to a portion of a trial which takes place outside the presence of the jury – and sometimes outside the presence of the media – to determine which witnesses and lines of inquiry will be allowed.

Presiding S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman initiated this review after previously allowing lead prosecutor Creighton Waters to aggressively raise these lines of inquiry in front of the jury during his questioning of witness Will Loving late Wednesday.

S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman (Andrew Whitaker/ Pool)

According to Newman, defense attorneys opened the door for Waters when they asked Loving whether he could think of “any reason possible why Mr. Murdaugh would commit the crimes he is accused of committing.”

“That, in effect, turned the cross examination of that witness from dealing with the specific issues in the case to having that witness testify as a character witness for Mr. Murdaugh,” Newman said. “In the court’s view that opened the door for the state to respond by asking the questions as the state did.”

Newman also chided defense attorney Dick Harpootlian’s objection to Waters’ line of questioning as “totally inappropriate.”

“Objections should be made and the legal basis stated,” Newman said. “An objection of ‘totally inappropriate’ is … in effect no objection at all. That’s not a legal basis for an objection.”

Given the defense’s invocation of Murdaugh’s character as a “common thread” of its questioning of multiple witnesses, Newman ruled against Murdaugh on his attorneys’ objection under Rule 403 of the South Carolina rules of criminal procedure.

Rule 403 holds that relevant evidence “may be excluded if its probative value is substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice, confusion of the issues, or misleading the jury.”

Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Phillip Barber confer during trial on February 2, 2023 (Andrew J. Whitaker/ Pool)

Again, according to the judge, Murdaugh’s attorneys “opened the door” to such relevant evidence and testimony.

Murdaugh’s attorneys also objected to the introduction of evidence and testimony under rule 404(b) of the South Carolina rules of criminal procedure.

According to that rule, evidence of “other crimes, wrongs, or acts is not admissible to prove the character of a person.” However, the rule does permit such “prior bad acts” to be admitted in order “to show motive, identity, the existence of a common scheme or plan, the absence of mistake or accident, or intent.”

The debate over those objections – which, again, took place outside the presence of the jury – consumed the majority of Thursday’s deliberations. It is also expected to consume (at least) the first two hours of deliberations on Friday, as prosecutors continue to put forward witnesses for the court’s review regarding admissibility challenges.

Prosecutors had a huge day on Wednesday as they introduced critical cell phone evidence which provided jurors with down-to-the-second detail on the cell phone activity of Alex, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh on the night of the murders. Jurors also heard riveting testimony from Paul Murdaugh’s childhood friend, Rogan Gibson.

*****

