LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Nine

News and notes from South Carolina’s ‘Trial of the Century.’

Welcome back to our live feed from the double homicide trial of disbarred attorney/ accused killer Alex Murdaugh – the man at the center of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, South Carolina on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty and is currently standing trial in Walterboro, S.C.

Today is day number nine of these proceedings – and is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST with a debate before judge Clifton Newman over the admissibility of evidence and testimony regarding the numerous financial crimes Murdaugh is staring down.

Murdaugh’s attorneys – led by state senator Dick Harpootlian and veteran trial lawyer Jim Griffin – have objected to the introduction of this evidence and testimony, arguing it is unfairly prejudicial to their client and violative of rule 404(b) of the South Carolina rules of criminal procedure.

According to that rule, evidence of “other crimes, wrongs, or acts is not admissible to prove the character of a person.” However, the rule does permit such “prior bad acts” to be admitted in order “to show motive, identity, the existence of a common scheme or plan, the absence of mistake or accident, or intent.”

Prosecutors have long maintained the potential exposure of his alleged financial crimes was Murdaugh’s motive for murder, but lead prosecutor Creighton Waters saw this door open to him in a huge way during dramatic testimony on Wednesday.

And he charged through it …

For yesterday’s dramatic daily feed, click here.

LIVE FEED …

8:24 a.m. EST – Just had a great conversation with personal injury attorney Bill Young of Greenville, S.C. about the big motion that judge Newman will hear this morning. Stay tuned for that …

7:40 a.m. EST – A quick update on the day ahead …

6:55 a.m. EST – In case you missed our recap of yesterday’s “seismic” proceedings, here is that report …