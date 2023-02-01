LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Eight

Welcome back to our live feed from the double homicide trial of disbarred attorney/ accused killer Alex Murdaugh – the man at the center of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County, South Carolina on June 7, 2021. He pleaded not guilty and is currently standing trial in Walterboro, S.C.

Today is day number eight of these proceedings – which will commence with assistant attorney general John Conrad continuing his direct examination of lieutenant Britt Dove of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Dove has been providing jurors with detailed information about the activity of the cell phones of Alex Murdaugh, Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh on the evening of the murders.

After Dove’s testimony concludes, the prosecution is expected to call several other witnesses to supplement his testimony – potentially including Rogan Gibson, Paul Murdaugh’s friend and the person with whom he was communicating immediately prior to his death.

Assuming Gibson testifies, this may be the day we see the cell phone video that ultimately shredded the alibi Alex Murdaugh provided to law enforcement in the aftermath of the murders.

6:45 a.m.EST – Here is another still image taken from a critical cell phone video that could come into evidence later today. This is the video sent by Paul Murdaugh to his friend Rogan Gibson. Filmed at the dog kennels on the Moselle hunting property five minutes before Paul was murdered, it clearly shows him wearing the grey New Balance shoes recovered from his body from the crime scene (and already entered into evidence).

To read our report on the history of this brief clip and why it is so vital to the prosecution’s case against Alex Murdaugh, click here.

(Click to view)

6:27 a.m. EST – Rumor some producers of the Netflix documentary surrounding the Murdaugh family will be in Walterboro, S.C. today to hear some of the testimony …

6:10 a.m. EST – Things are obviously moving very slowly in this trial as prosecutors continue to use fact witnesses to introduce key pieces of evidence and introduce foundational testimony. We’ve written previously about upcoming witnesses that will provide more of a narrative to these proceedings … but when will he hear from them?

