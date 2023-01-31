Nikki Haley Is Running For President

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is no longer just leaning toward a presidential bid … she’s in.

After originally pledging to endorse former U.S. president Donald Trump – the only other announced candidate in the race – Haley will reportedly launch her candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in Charleston, S.C. on February 15, 2023.

Her announcement will be held at The Shed at the Charleston Visitor’s Center downtown.

News of Haley’s presidential timetable was first reported by Schuyler Kropf of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier, citing “a member of Haley’s inner circle” as his source.

The news was quickly confirmed by multiple national media outlets.

Haley began moving toward a presidential bid last fall, telling a crowd at her alma mater in November that “if we decide to get into it, we’ll put 1,000 percent in and we’ll finish it.”

She made her intentions even clearer during an interview with Bret Baier of Fox News earlier this month.

“When you’re looking at a run for president, you look at two things,” Haley told Bret Baier of Fox News. “You first look at, ‘does the current situation push for new leadership?’ The second question is, ‘am I that person that could be that new leader?’ That yes, we need to go in a new direction.”

Haley’s answers to those questions?

“Yes, I think I can be that leader,” she said. “I was as governor – I took on a hurting state with double-digit unemployment and we made it the beast of the southeast. As ambassador … I took on the world when they tried to disrespect us and I think I showed what I’m capable of at the United Nations.”

“So do I think I could be that leader? Yes, but we are still working through things and we’ll figure it out,” Haley continued. “I’ve never lost a race. I said that then I still say that now. I’m not going to lose now, but stay tuned.”

As noted, Haley’s decision to seek the presidency is an about-face from her prior proclamations.

“I would not run if President Trump ran,” Haley told reporter Meg Kinnard of The Associated Press in April of 2021.

Asked point blank by Kinnard whether she would support another Trump presidential bid, Haley responded “yes.”

Confronted by Baier about her flip-flop, Haley said she changed her mind because “the survival of America matters.”

She also implied that Trump – who turns 77 this spring – is too old for the job.

“When you’re looking at the future of America, I think it’s time for new generational change,” Haley told Baier. “I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in D.C. I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and really start fixing things.”

Haley begins her 2024 presidential bid with some serious ground to make up. According to the latest composite polling data from Real Clear Politics, she is backed by only 3.2 percent of the GOP primary electorate nationally.

And while Trump’s former United Nations ambassador may think she is the “generational change” American needs, GOP primary voters appear to be gravitating to Florida governor Ron DeSantis as the top alternative to Trump. DeSantis is backed by 30.8 percent of primary voters, according to Real Clear Politics, compared to Trump’s 46.4 percent support.

DeSantis is also well ahead of Haley in her home state.

According to a recently released poll from the Atlanta, Georgia-based Trafalgar Group, the 44-year-old Jacksonville native is backed by 27.8 percent of the state’s GOP electorate – putting him just 15.6 percentage points behind the former president.

Is Haley even the third choice in the state she led from 2011-2017? No. U.S. senator Tim Scott was backed by 14.3 percent of South Carolina Republican voters, while Haley came in fourth with 11.6 percent support.

Donald Trump (Getty)

As I noted last month, Trump has seen his star fade among GOP voters nationally following the 2022 midterm elections – but he continues to be backed by broad swaths of the Republican electorate.

Trump told reporters in South Carolina last weekend that Haley recently called him to discuss her aspirations

“I told her go by your heart if you want to run,” Trump said.

“I have taken a dim view of Haley over the years, but I have never – and would never – write her off,” I noted last summer. “Her identitypolitik, financial backing and neocon support are a potent cocktail at the national level – one which has kept her in the mix despite multiple unforced errors and an underlying lack of consistency.”

Obviously, this author has quite the history with Haley – but that hasn’t stopped me from objectively assessing her ascendancy on the national stage. Nor will it stop me from continuing to objectively assess her prospects objectively moving forward.

“Commentators who rely on anything less than their best judgment and their most compelling arguments – or who inconsistently apply these to the subjects they cover – won’t keep their audiences very long,” I noted in a column on Haley two months ago. “Nor will they maintain the respect of their audiences very long.”

