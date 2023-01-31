LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Seven

Welcome back to our live feed from the double homicide trial at the center of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Today is day number seven of the trial – which will begin with Alex Murdaugh’s attorney Jim Griffin cross-examining special agent Jeff Croft of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Croft spent most of Monday on the stand for the state as lead prosecutor Creighton Waters led him through the introduction of additional “foundational” evidence – or evidence which future witnesses will weave into a narrative for the jury.

Today, it is the defense’s turn to poke holes in Croft’s testimony … which it did very effectively on Monday via attorney Dick Harpootlian’s aggressive cross-examination of SLED forensic analyst Melinda Worley.

After Croft finishes taking the standing, SLED special agent Katie McCallister to expected testify – although the order of witnesses could be changed up given how long Croft’s direct examination took yesterday.

After Harpootlian’s cross-examination, additional evidence and testimony will be introduced in the state’s case against Murdaugh – who stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

*****

LIVE FEED …

8:55 a.m. EST – Good Morning! Will Folks is heading into court this morning! I’ll be updating the live feed today! Looking forward to another interesting day as SLED Special Agent Jeff Croft takes the stand again… Our livestream will be embedded above shortly.- Jenn Wood

8:45 a.m. EST – In case you missed our recap of yesterday’s developments …

8:41 a.m. EST – South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson will be back in court today with his team as day seven of these proceedings is set to begin. As we reported yesterday, Wilson made his first appearance in court on Monday after not attending any of last week’s proceedings – or any pre-trial hearings.

8:29 a.m. EST – One thing I have to ask as it relates to the video footage released yesterday from the 6/8/2021 S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) search of the Moselle “gun room.” What on earth were so many lawyers from Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm doing there? Seriously … that place was a friggin’ PMPED convention. I understand Murdaugh’s right to have one of his attorneys there, but that was a major red flag for me (Will Folks).

7:20 a.m. EST – Morning social update …

“I” versus “they.” Prosecutors may have committed the first unforced error of the #MurdaughTrial. My morning update from the banks of the Toogoodoo River … pic.twitter.com/JsDC69HlPf — FITSNews ? (@fitsnews) January 31, 2023

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

