LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Six

Welcome back to our live feed from the double homicide trial at the center of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Today is day number six of the trial – which will begin with Alex Murdaugh’s lead attorney, state senator Dick Harpootlian, cross-examining special agent Melinda Worley of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Worley was on the stand for more than four hours on Friday as assistant attorney general Savanna Goude led her through the introduction of several dozen pieces of “foundational” evidence – or evidence which future witnesses will weave into a narrative for the jury.

Who will take the stand today? After Worley, it’s not clear.

There is a witness list (.pdf) for the trial, but prosecutors have been jumping around on it as they seek to get the right evidence entered into the record.

After Harpootlian’s cross-examination, additional evidence and testimony will be introduced in the state’s case against Murdaugh – who stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

*****

*****

LIVE FEED …

11:04 a.m. EST – According to Worley, at least one investigator walked through the crime scene leaving behind a footprint.

11:02 a.m. EST – Wow. Dick Harpootlian stepping up his game!

10:48 a.m EST – Harpootlian has moved on to discuss forensic analysis of shoe prints. According to Worley they did not follow typical procedure for documenting footwear as they didn’t realize while on scene that they were imprints. He asks about an impression on Maggie’s calf that could have been a footwear impression. She states it was an impression, but not conclusively a footprint.

10:40 a.m. EST – Harpootlian asks Worley if the trajectory of the bullets could possibly indicate there was two shooters. Worley reluctantly admits that one reasonable explanation is that there was two shooters.

10:16 a.m. EST – Court has resumed. No objections are being made to the exhibits being entered.

10:06 a.m. EST – Judge Newman has sent the jury to the jury room for a break. The defense and prosecution are reviewing exhibits to decide what they agree on.

10:02 a.m. EST – Harpootlian entering photos of the dog house taken on July 16, 2021 into evidence.

Attorney General Alan Wilson paying close attention to the evidence being presented.

9:56 a.m. EST – Dick Harpootlian is playing a FARO video which is a 3-D scan of the crime scene commonly used in forensic investigations.

9:48 a.m. EST – Agent Worley’s crime scene diagram has been admitted into evidence. She tells the defense that none of their diagrams are completed to scale.

9:35 a.m. EST – Court has resumed. SLED Agent Melinda Worley is taking the stand again to be cross-examined by Dick Harpootlian for the defense.

8:59 a.m. EST – Oh, and Nancy Grace is here … sheesh.

8:51 a.m. EST – I will be in the courtroom for most of the morning. Turning the live feed over to the inimitable Jenn Wood to keep (Will Folks).

8:49 a.m. EST – CONFIRMED …

CONFIRMED: @AGAlanWilson is in the Colleton County courthouse right now with his team. Wilson reportedly arrived yesterday evening. The AG has not made any statement to the press about this arrival in Walterboro – or his plans for the trial #MurdaughTrial — FITSNews ? (@fitsnews) January 30, 2023

8:35 a.m. EST – Sources telling this news outlet South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson was spotted this morning with state prosecutors in Walterboro, S.C. Does Wilson plan to appear in court today with his team? The presence – or absence – of the attorney general was a hotly discussed item in and around the courthouse last week. Count on this news outlet to keep our readers aware if we spot Wilson on his way into the Colleton County courthouse.

8:02 a.m. EST – Interesting …

7::44 a.m. EST – Courthouse is abuzz this morning … not sure what’s going on but one source indicated “someone important” is arriving later today.

Here’s hoping they aren’t referring to Nancy Grace …

7:18 a.m. EST – As I left Columbia this morning my kids were still talking about their behind-the-scenes tour of the Colleton County courthouse on Friday afternoon. Thanks again to clerk of court Becky Hill and her staff for giving them a history lesson (and some candy) on their visit.

7:05 a.m. EST – The expectations game … Alex Murdaugh’s lead attorney, state senator Dick Harpootlian, had a rough first week but I fully expect him to bounce back this week. Harpootlian needs a strong start – which means SLED crime scene tech Melinda Worley had probably be ready for some fierce questioning. Remember, prior to court adjourning on Friday, Harpootlian indicated he would need “at least two hours” with Worley.

7:00 a.m. EST – Hitting the road from Columbia, South Carolina en route to Walterboro for day six of the Murdaugh trial … (Will Folks)

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

