‘Week In Review’ From Walterboro, South Carolina: Murdaugh Murders Trial – 1/28/2023

Welcome to a very special edition of the FITSNews ‘Week In Review‘ – filmed on location in lovely Walterboro, South Carolina, the Lowcountry town hosting the main event of the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga.

The first week of the double homicide trial of accused killer Alex Murdaugh got off to a blistering start as the jury in this case was seated, opening arguments were made and we heard two full days of (mostly) dramatic testimony from witnesses.

The frenetic pace of the first four days finally slowed on Friday afternoon when prosecutors began the laborious process of introducing dozens of pieces of evidence via witness testimony. Members of the media who had been hanging on every word uttered in the Colleton County courthouse all week suddenly found themselves zoning out a bit. Part of that was due to the tedious nature of the testimony, but also the fact everyone covering this trial has been running themselves ragged all week.

Oh, and speaking of the press … there have been several major problems with access to these proceedings and the way evidence and exhibits (including video evidence) is being handled.

I’ve written several times on these transparency issues and will continue to do so until they are resolved.

Access wasn’t a problem for one group of visitors to the trial, though …

(Click to view)

Will Folks and his family outside the Colleton County courthouse (Colleton County)

Seven special guests got a huge treat when clerk of court Becky Hill and her staff gave them the run of the building late Friday afternoon after court had adjourned for the week.

In addition to touring the courtroom – and getting to meet a few of the attorneys working the case – the kids even got to go to the “dungeon” and see the holding cell where Alex Murdaugh dined on some Domino’s Pizza earlier in the day during his lunch break.

Thankfully, none of these urchins knocked over any of the CourtTV cameras during their visit!

