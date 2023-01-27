LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Five

CLICK BELOW FOR LIVESTREAM

Welcome back to our live feed from the double homicide trial at the heart of the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Today is day number five – which will feature additional evidence and testimony in the state’s case against Alex Murdaugh, who stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

For yesterday’s daily feed, click here.

Today will feature more testimony and evidence from witnesses called by prosecutors in the office of attorney general Alan Wilson as they continue to present their case against Alex Murdaugh to the jury.

The prosecution is expected to continue building its case against Murdaugh today as it moves through additional first responders into crime scene technicians, the Colleton County coroner’s office, medical examiners and possibly even the first agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the lead investigative agency on this case.

*****

DAILY POLLS …

Prior to the opening gavel of each day of the trial, we will launch two polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they would find Alex Murdaugh guilty or not guilty of the murder of his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they would find him guilty or not guilty of the murder of his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perception of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims changes over the course of the trial.

*****

QUESTION ONE …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of the murder of Maggie Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

QUESTION TWO …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of the murder of Paul Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

LIVE FEED …

7:56 a.m. EST – Look for some coverage later today on trial strategy … with an emphasis on prosecution (since they are making their case) as well as some insight on who might wind up being the key witness for the state.

Stay tuned …

7:40 a.m. EST – A quick morning update …

A quick morning update prior to day five of the #MurdaughMurders #MurdaughTrial … pic.twitter.com/D9Zwp3s2xs — FITSNews ? (@fitsnews) January 27, 2023

6:47 a.m. EST – Some heat on the ongoing transparency issues related to this trial …

Interested to see what the media rules will be for today's #MurdaughMurders #MurdaughTrial proceedings. It seems each day there are new restrictions being imposed. Disappointing. This is a public trial. In a public court. Meaning everything that touches it is a public document. — FITSNews ? (@fitsnews) January 27, 2023

6:36 a.m. EST – In case you missed it, here is our founding editor Will Folks‘ recap of yesterday’s proceedings …

*****

