LIVE FEED – ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Four

CLICK BELOW FOR LIVESTREAM

Welcome back to our live feed from the double homicide trial at the heart of the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Today is day number four – which will feature the first evidence and testimony in the state’s case against Alex Murdaugh, who stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

For yesterday’s daily feed, click here.

Once the jurors are selected, S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman will invite the state’s lead prosecutor, Creighton Waters, to make his opening statement. Once Waters has finished, Murdaugh’s lead attorney Dick Harpootlian will deliver his opening statement.

Below is our live feed from the day four of the trial …

*****

DAILY POLL …

At the opening gavel of each day of the trial, we launch two polls asking readers to weigh in on 1) whether they would find Alex Murdaugh guilty or not guilty of the murder of his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh and, 2) whether they would find him guilty or not guilty of the murder of his late son, Paul Murdaugh.

The goal of our daily polls is to track how perception of Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence related to the murders of his two alleged victims changes over the course of the trial.

*****

QUESTION ONE …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of the murder of Maggie Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

QUESTION TWO …

Loading Based on the information you have now, is Alex Murdaugh is guilty or not guilty of the murder of Paul Murdaugh? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Guilty

Not Guilty

Unsure

*****

LIVE UPDATES …

9:12 a.m. EST – Headed into court here in a bit but before I did wanted to send a quick shoutout to my friend Valerie Bauerlein of The Wall Street Journal. Valerie has been doing an amazing job on this story for months and is writing one of the two or three must-read books on this saga. If you aren’t already following her work, you should be!

9:05 a.m. EST – Court officials confirming jury-only access to graphic video and photo evidence in Alex Murdaugh’s double homicide trial.

“It’ll be on a small screen for jury,” source confirms.

Exhibits will purportedly be available for media to review at the end of the day, “minus graphic images.”

After that, per judge Clifton Newman‘s order, it will be placed under a seal.

9:01 a.m. EST – By the way, any media outlet hoping to win a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) battle to obtain this footage is going to be VERY disappointed. Here is a post FITSNews published a few years ago on South Carolina FOIA law as it relates to body cam footage …

8:53 a.m. EST – Disappointing update on the transparency front: The graphic video and photographic evidence from this trial will NOT be seen by members of the media – even those who are in the courtroom. Only the jury will be allowed to view this evidence as it is being introduced, per our sources. This is important, because the state’s first exhibit is reportedly the body cam footage shot by Daniel Greene of the Colleton County sheriff’s department. Greene was the first officer to arrive at Moselle in the immediate aftermath of the homicides.

Here is an explanation per Jay Bender, the retired law professor and open records advocate who has been the liaison between the media and the court during this trial …

“As was done in the Dylan Roof case certain exhibits that have a high probability of causing emotional harm to the victims’ families will be sealed and not available for dissemination. I don’t know if the footage to be shown this morning is one under seal, and will not know that until it is admitted into evidence. Arrangements are being made to copy unsealed video exhibits so that they will be available to members of the pool.”

Stay tuned … I have long maintained these are public documents and should be publicly available, no matter how horrific they may be. The only exception I have consistently embraced is images involving minors.

8:37 a.m. EST – Quick morning update …

A quick morning update on day four of #MurdaughMurders #MurdaughTrial … discussing transparency issues regarding evidence. pic.twitter.com/RzQ87Cs458 — FITSNews ? (@fitsnews) January 26, 2023

8:01 a.m. EST – In case you missed it last night, here is our report on another potentially significant development in the upcoming trial of Alex Murdaugh. If you have been following this case, you know about the missing guns. But do you know about the missing clothes? Now you do …

7:37 a.m. EST – A quick note of reference. When judge Clifton Newman or defense attorneys reference “the attorney general” in court, they are not referring to the actual attorney general, Alan Wilson. They are referring to representatives of his office – who are prosecuting the case. Wilson has reportedly been “very active” in Murdaugh matters, but has yet to make an appearance in court at any hearings – or at trial.

Will Wilson appear at the trial? That remains to be seen …

6:58 a.m. EST – Quick shout out to the two pool photographers in this case, Grace Beahm Alford of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier and Joshua Boucher of The (Columbia, S.C.) State. Not only have these two photojournalists been doing amazing work, they have been incredibly amazing to work with! All media should be very thankful for the hard work they are putting in.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



***** SIGN UP … *****

BANNER VIA: Joshua Boucher/ Pool