‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Three

Welcome back to our live feed from the double homicide trial at the heart of the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Today is day number three – which will see a group of 122 qualified jurors whittled down to a panel of twelve jurors and six alternates. Those will be the individuals responsible for deciding the fate of Alex Murdaugh, who stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

Below is our live feed from the day three of the trial …

*****

*****

LIVE FEED …

12:46 p.m. EST – The defense has used their first of ten preemptory strikes.

12:44 p.m. EST – Court has resumed. Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill is calling jurors by number to individually come to the front of the court.

Alex Murdaugh has arrived for day 3 of his trial. He is accused of killing his wife Maggie and his son Paul. Today we expect final jury selection and opening statements.

12:21 p.m. EST – Court will be in recess for 15 minutes while the attorneys review the list of the remaining jurors.

12:06 p.m. EST – The judge has told the jurors being called by Clerk Rebecca Hill that they are part of the jury pool and are not to leave. 80 jurors remain for the final selection process.

11:54 a.m. EST – Judge Newman is giving the courtroom a moment to stretch while the clerks of court run the jury list.

11:43 a.m. EST – There will be a break in audio on the livestream as Judge Newman questions the jurors who believe they cannot serve.

11:39 a.m. EST – Judge Newman said they will narrow the jury pool down to 80 and select from that group.

11:38 a.m. EST – Judge Clifton Newman has asked any jurors who believe they cannot serve to please stand.

11:37 a.m. EST – Rebecca Hill, “Judge, that’s the roll.”

11:33 a.m. EST – Audio has resumed on the livestream. Two jurors were excused. Roll call has resumed.

11:29 a.m. EST – Waiting for audio to return on the livestream feed. According to Drew Tripp, “Jury roll call started about 10 minutes ago, but has paused for the moment while Judge Newman and counsel meet with a few select jurors off-camera.”

11:26 a.m. EST – For anyone wondering what a Batson-Wheeler motion is as mentioned in Michael Dewitt’s tweet below, a Batson-Wheeler motion is motion made by one of the parties claiming that the other party has exercised a challenge against a juror based on the juror’s membership in a cognizable group (i.e., “an identifiable group distinguished on racial, religious, ethnic, or similar grounds[.]” Click here for more details…

Journalists shout a few questions as Alex Murdaugh walks in to Colleton Courthouse on Wednesday. "Alex, how ya feeling today?" The coat wrapped around his hands likely conceals handcuffs; he is allowed the dignity of walking free without leg irons. He does not reply

11:21 a.m. EST – Programming note: CourtTV is running the livestream for us. If you hear the audio cut out periodically, it is likely because the judge asked them to cut it momentarily.

11:20 a.m. EST – Clerk of Court, Rebecca Hill is doing roll call with the jurors.

11:16 a.m. EST – Judge Newman has begun court for the day. Jury selection has begun.

Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill confirmed we will seat a jury this morning, likely hear a Batson-Wheeler motion, then begin opening statements, testimony. @USATODAY @GreenvilleNews — Michael DeWitt (@mmdewittjr) January 25, 2023

8:42 a.m. EST – In case you missed it, our founding editor Will Folks dropped this story EARLY this morning. It explores in detail the key piece of video evidence that shredded Alex Murdaugh’s alibi ..

*****

INSIDE THE VIDEO THAT SHREDDED ALEX MURDAUGH’S ALIBI

*****

8:09 a.m. EST – In case you missed yesterday’s big development during pre-trial motions, prosecutors won a key early victory when judge Clifton Newman ruled jurors can hear critical ballistics evidence and testimony. Here is our report on that ruling. And here is some commentary from state representative Justin Bamberg, an attorney and firearm enthusiast who attended yesterday’s pre-trial motions hearing …

My man ?@JustinBamberg? weighing in on the big #MurdaughTrial ballistics debate yesterday. Not only does Justin know his guns, he’s one of the top plaintiffs lawyers in the #MurdaughMurders civil cases … pic.twitter.com/jGbDY5xTzC — FITSNews ? (@fitsnews) January 25, 2023

7:40 a.m. EST – A quick preview of the upcoming day: The pool of 122 qualified jurors will arrive at the Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro, S.C. at 11:00 a.m. EDT. We don’t know how long it will take to whittle that group down to the 12 jurors and six alternates, but once that process is complete judge Newman next order of business is to gavel the proceedings to order and hear the opening argument from lead state prosecutor, Creighton Waters.

7:17 a.m. EST – Good morning from the Toogoodoo River in Charleston County, South Carolina as day three of this trial prepares to kick off …