‘Murdaugh Murders’ Saga: The Importance Of Opening Statements

Let me just start this little post out by applauding how efficient and professional the jury selection process has been in this case. To think that some 900 people received the questionnaire and then from there Judge Clifton Newman along with both the defense team and prosecution were able to effectively…

Let me just start this little post out by applauding how efficient and professional the jury selection process has been in this case. To think that some 900 people received the questionnaire and then from there Judge Clifton Newman along with both the defense team and prosecution were able to effectively weed through the jury pool in such a short period of time was not pretty darn impressive, but sets the tone for a case that could use some “atta boy” (or girl) when it’s due.

In this interview, we tackled quite a bit as S.C. first circuit solicitor David Pascoe and renowned veteran defense attorney Jack Swerling laid out what you can expect when it comes to pre-trial motions, opening statements and more.

I was most intrigued by opening statements, especially after this conversation because little did I know how important they are to the trial, especially for the prosecution. I always wondered what the heck the defense and prosecution are writing down at this time, but now I’m much more educated on why this moment is THE TIME for the prosecution to tell us exactly what they believe to be true and how they plan on proving it beyond a reasonable doubt.

The defense will pay very close attention to this as it really gives them the chance to, for the first time, see what exactly the prosecution plans to show and it is this very moment where the defense will hang on every single word in hopes that they will make a promise they ultimately can’t keep. I loved the stories these two shared and I hope you do too!

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

