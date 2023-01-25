‘Murdaugh Murders’ Saga: Alex Murdaugh’s Clothes From Night Of Murder Are Missing

Accused killer Alex Murdaugh made multiple wardrobe changes on the evening of June 7, 2021 – the night prosecutors say he savagely murdered his wife and younger son on his family’s Lowcountry, South Carolina hunting property. Why does this matter? Because the clothes he removed in at least one of…

Accused killer Alex Murdaugh made multiple wardrobe changes on the evening of June 7, 2021 – the night prosecutors say he savagely murdered his wife and younger son on his family’s Lowcountry, South Carolina hunting property.

Why does this matter? Because the clothes he removed in at least one of these wardrobe changes have reportedly vanished without a trace, sources say … not unlike the weapons Murdaugh allegedly used to kill his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property in Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh was charged with these murders last July. He pleaded not guilty, and is currently standing trial in Colleton County, S.C.

News of at least one of Murdaugh’s wardrobe changes on the night of the murders was reported Wednesday afternoon by Columbia, S.C. criminal defense attorney Lori Murray – whose TikTok page has been a big hit among those tracking the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga.

Murray specifically discussed clothes Murdaugh was wearing in a Snapchat video sent from Paul Murdaugh at 7:56 p.m. EDT on the night of the murders.

“I think I finally know what was on the Snapchat video Paul (Murdaugh) sent to his friends at 7:56 p.m. on the night he was killed,” Murray said in her clip. “Alex Murdaugh can be seen on that video wearing long pants and a dress shirt – not the clothes he was seen wearing when police arrived after he called 9-1-1.”

Here is Murray’s video …

Multiple law enforcement and prosecutorial sources familiar with the status of the Murdaugh investigation – which remains ongoing – confirmed Murray’s account.

“He changed clothes a lot that day,” one source familiar with the status of the case told me.

Are all of these clothes accounted for? Not according to my sources …

Will Murdaugh’s wardrobe changes on the night of the murders become part of the prosecution’s case against him?

That remains unclear …

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters did not reference them during his opening arguments on Wednesday afternoon – in which he laid out several new details of the case agains Murdaugh.

Curiously, the 7:56 p.m. EDT Snapchat video was referenced by lead defense attorney Dick Harpootlian in his opening statement – as purported evidence of the closeness between Alex Murdaugh and his son, whom he referred to as “the apple of his (father’s) eye.”

Harpootlian also seemed to invite scrutiny of the wardrobe changes during his opening argument when he asked jurors about the lack of physical evidence in the case.

“Where are the bloody clothes?” Harpootlian asked jurors.

That’s a very good question … but the fact we are having to ask it at all could wind up backfiring on Murdaugh’s attorneys in a big way if the clothes Murdaugh was wearing on the night of the murders have truly vanished.

