‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Two

11:17 a.m. EST – Not sure if it’s just me, but poor Judge Newman sounds like his voice is getting tired halfway through the list of witnesses. (Jenn Wood)
11:13 a.m. EST – Judge Newman is going through the extensive list of witnesses with the group of jurors.
11:03 a.m. EST – The prosecution and defense have introduced their teams. Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian points out the smaller size of Murdaugh’s defense team before introducing them.
11:00 a.m. EST – The judge has asked anyone who is related to Paul and Maggie Murdaugh to stand. Juror 583 is related to Murdaugh and said it would affect his ability to be impartial. The State had no objections to juror 583 being excused. The defense requested further inquiry. Judge Newman asked the juror to remain for a bit.
10:56 a.m. EST – After a brief break to stand, the State has no objections to the jurors being excused.
10:43 a.m. EST – Judge Newman has asked the jurors to share the source from where they have gotten their information about the Murdaugh case. FITSNews has come up in addition to other local outlets.
10:29 a.m. EST – Judge Newman has asked the jury if they have read, heard or know anything about the Murdaugh case. As was the case yesterday, it sounded like most jurors stood to indicate a “yes” response to the question.
10:23 a.m. EST – Judge Newman has concluded the statutory exemptions for this group of jurors. He has moved on to individuals who may need to transfer their service to another time.
10:10 a.m. EST – Initial questions for the current group of jurors has concluded. Judge Clifton Newman is now asking the jurors the standard questions to determine eligibility of the jurors.
9:54 a.m. EST – FITSNews Legal Expert and renowned criminal defense attorney Jack Swerling also weighed in on the witness list:
” If any doubt, put them on the list so if strategy changes, they can be called. Just because they are on the list doesn’t mean you have to call them as a witness, but if they are not on the list and you want to call them, it may be a problem because the jury panel was not asked about them.”Jack Swerling
9:34 a.m. EST – Will Folks is in the Colleton County Courthouse today for the second day of jury selection. Each media outlet has one reserved seat so the FITSNews team is taking turns.
9:24 a.m. EST – Some interesting insight on the witness list released during jury selection from FITSNews legal expert, Solicitor David Pascoe:
“Sometimes I put a name on (the) witness list because I know their name will be mentioned a lot in course of trial and I want to know if prospective jurors have heard of him/her. I did not subpoena them or plan to call them but still want to know if a juror knows or is related to them.”Solicitor David Pascoe
8:47 a.m. EST – Prosecutorial and defense sources agree they are expecting S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman to “let ’em play” once these proceedings move to pre-trial motions – likening him to a football referee who is disinclined to throw a lot of penalty flags. That would seem to indicate a lot of maneuvering room for attorneys on both sides.
8:38 a.m. EST – I will have a story up on this later today, but last night I watched with my own eyes the cell phone video that shredded Alex Murdaugh’s alibi in this case. This is the “short, cellphone video” of Alex, Paul and Maggie Murdaugh taken “right before Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were fatally shot.” What I saw was considerably different than the “convivial family” described by Murdaugh’s attorneys.
8:10 a.m. EST – Lots of discussion today about timing for the conclusion of jury qualification, pretrial motions and the final round of jury selection. On the expedited time estimate, jury qualification could be concluded by lunch today and pretrial motions dealt with this afternoon. That would mean final jury selection would take place on Wednesday morning and opening arguments could come as soon as Wednesday afternoon. Again, that would be on the expedited time track (Will Folks).
