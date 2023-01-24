‘Murdaugh Murders’ Trial: Day Two

Welcome to back to our live feed from the double homicide trial at the heart of the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Today is day number two. For a recap of yesterday’s proceedings, click here.

Billed as the Palmetto State’s ‘Trial of the Century,’ media from across the nation have descended on this small Lowcountry town as we await the fate of Alex Murdaugh, whose family ran this area like its own fiefdom for more than a century.

Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on his family’s hunting property in Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

He pleaded not guilty. Jury selection for his trial began yesterday and is continuing today.

Below is our live feed from the trial …

LIVE FEED

11:17 a.m. EST – Not sure if it’s just me, but poor Judge Newman sounds like his voice is getting tired halfway through the list of witnesses. (Jenn Wood)

11:13 a.m. EST – Judge Newman is going through the extensive list of witnesses with the group of jurors.