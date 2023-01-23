‘Murdaugh Murders’: Legal Experts Jack Swerling And Solicitor David Pascoe Weigh In On Jury Selection Process

by ASH MESSERVY

Jury selection has begun in Walterboro, South Carolina in the highly-anticipated double homicide trial of accused killer Alex Murdaugh – and while in most trials this would be a rather HO-HUM day, I think we can all agree hardly anything flies under the radar when it comes to the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga.

Having said that, this Summerville, S.C. girl was relieved to know that the moment I stumbled onto the courthouse grounds on Monday morning – with no make-up and all – that I would be bringing with me a ton of new and useful knowledge courtesy of S.C. first circuit solicitor David Pascoe and renowned criminal defense attorney Jack Swerling.

I had no idea how amazing these two would be together until Jenn Wood and I met with them for lunch back in December to discuss the ultimate goal of these interviews – and why we believed their expertise would give our audience a level of insight into this trial that no others would have.

Our goal? To boil things down to their basics and simplify each stage of the trial not only from a factual perspective, but an academic one.

I hope you enjoy the first of several conversations with two great legal minds, both of whom have a passion for the law that can not be denied.

Look forward to seeing and hearing much more from Pascoe and Swerling in the days to come as this trial moves from jury selection into its next phase …

Ashleigh Messervy is our lead producer and main anchor for the Murdaugh Murders double homicide trial. Ash is a seasoned journalist who has spent time reporting, anchoring and producing in multiple major media markets in the Palmetto State.

